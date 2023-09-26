Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream countdown and code announcement time

Honkai Star Rail is on its way to the next major update, which will be preceded by a commemorative livestream. HoYoverse has recently announced the v1.4 Special Program, scheduled to broadcast on September 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). During the livestream, the selected hosts will discuss everything lined up for the next patch, showcasing each of them to provide a brief idea of all the upcoming content to the audience.

Viewers can also expect to see gameplay footage of Jingliu and Topaz, the 5-star characters for version 1.4. Similar to the previous livestream event, the officials will also announce three new promotional codes that reward a hefty amount of in-game resources, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and more.

We have included a countdown timer in this article to track the Honkai Star Rail Special Program for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Special Program countdown, start time, code announcement time, and more

The v1.4 Special Program premieres globally on September 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). Interested audiences can watch it live on the official Youtube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail.

That said, viewers are likely to be confused about the regional airtime of the event, as it will be broadcast worldwide at once. In that case, they can refer to the timezones listed below:

Pacific Standard Time : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Eastern Time : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Central Time : 9 PM

: 9 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Keep an eye on the countdown below to not miss out on the event, as it tracks the time remaining until the grand premiere.

Once the timer hits zero, tune in to the Special Program to stay updated about everything featured in the next patch. Expect more information on the PlayStation 5 release, scheduled to drop with the Honkai Star Rial 1.4 update on October 11, 2023.

Regarding the redeem codes, they will be announced on-screen at every interval throughout the livestream. All three codes reward a total of 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game goodies upon redemption.

Make sure to activate them using the in-game method or official website quickly to not miss out on the resources, as they expire within 24 hours.