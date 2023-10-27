Honkai Star Rail 1.4 redeem code: Guide to free rewards in October 2023

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update is officially live, featuring the Topaz banner, and with it, HoYoverse has dropped the final redeem code for October 2023. Players will be able to activate it to obtain its free rewards, like Stellar Jades and Credits. The community keeps an eye out for the active codes since they are one of the best ways to obtain valuable in-game resources.

Read on to learn about the new redemption code in version 1.4 and ways to activate it.

New Honkai Star Rail 1.4 redeem code drops in October 2023

X (formerly Twitter) user Star Rail Universe brought the KBQBEP3L8823 redeem code to the community’s attention shortly after Topaz's banner release in Honkai Star Rail v1.4. Players can activate it by using the proper redemption method to obtain the following freebies:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

Since its expiration window is still unknown, we recommend redeeming it as soon as possible to not miss out on the goodies. For those out of the loop, here are some other active codes for October 2023:

PT8TF72MQ93X (50 Stellar Jades)

STARRAILGIFT (50 Stellar Jades)

The rewards will certainly help them summon Topaz or Seele from the current banner.

How to redeem the new Honkai Star Rail 1.4 code

Redeeming the Honkai Star Rail v1.4 code is quite straightforward. Simply use either of the following methods to do so:

In-game method

Activate the the new v1.4 redemption code via the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

Click on the button denoted with “...” beside your profile name.

Choose “Redemption Code” to open a pop-up window.

Enter the specified code and hit “Confirm” to conclude.

Official website method

Active the v1.4 redemption code on the offical webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official webpage: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in and select the proper server location.

Paste the redeem code in the respective area.

Hit “Redeem” to finalize.

Remember, the rewards will be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access them from the envelope icon within the Pause menu.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.