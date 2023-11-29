Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Brilliant Fixation Warp event: Release date, all Light Cones, and more

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is right around the corner. It will feature a new Brilliant Fixation event alongside the Argenti banner. According to the official announcement, the upcoming Warps will be released on December 6, 2023, at 12 am server time. The Light Cone banner, in particular, will contain Argenti’s signature option, An Instant Before A Gaze, alongside three 4-stars.

This article takes a look at a few details about the second Brilliant Fixation Warp event for patch 1.5.

Everything about the upcoming Brilliant Fixation Warp event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The upcoming Brilliant Fixation Warp event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will be available from December 6, 2023, to December 26, 2023, that is, until the release of the 1.6 update. During the timeframe, the Light Cone banner will feature the following 5-star and 4-star options:

An Instant Before A Gaze (5-star): Erudition

(5-star): Erudition Under the Blue Sky (4-star): Destruction

(4-star): Destruction Post-OP Conversation (4-star): Abundance

(4-star): Abundance The Birth of the Self (4-star) Erudition

As mentioned, the 5-star Light Cone on the banner is Argenti’s signature option. Hence, it is tailored to improve every aspect of his abilities in the battle.

The Light Cone increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36% and further boosts the character’s Ultimate DMG based on their Max Energy when they unleash the ability. Each point of Energy increases the Ultimate DMG by 0.36% up to 180 Energy points.

All 4-star Light Cones in the second Brilliant Fixation Warp event of version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the passives of all the 4-star Light Cones on the Brilliant Fixation Warp event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5:

Under the Blue Sky : Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16% and boosts their CRIT Rate by 12% for three turns after they defeat an enemy.

: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16% and boosts their CRIT Rate by 12% for three turns after they defeat an enemy. Post-OP Conversation : Increases the equipping character’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and boosts their Outgoing Healing by 12% when they use their Ultimate.

: Increases the equipping character’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and boosts their Outgoing Healing by 12% when they use their Ultimate. The Birth of the Self: Increases DMG dealt by the wielder’s follow-up attacks by 24%. If the target is below 50% of Max HP, it increases the DMG dealt by the follow-up by an extra 24%.

Unfortunately, the 4-star Light Cones do not align with the featured characters on the Argenti banner in version 1.5.