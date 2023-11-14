Honkai Star Rail is an animesque action-adventure game developed by HoYoverse. Players can participate in a seven-day log-in event in every version of the game, which gives away 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free. As long as you log into the game for seven days while the event is live, you can obtain its rewards.

As shown in the version 1.5 special program livestream, players can expect a Gift of Odyssey log-in event in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail update. This article discusses the details and how you can participate in the Gift Of Odyssey event in the forthcoming version.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Gift Of Odyssey rerun includes 10 free pulls

Version 1.5 will introduce two new five-star characters, Argenti and Huohuo, as well as a four-star Hanya to the game. With the release of the upcoming version, the Gift of Odyssey event will also go live and will be available until December 26, 2023, at 3:59 am (server time).

You must log into the game for seven days to obtain 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free. You should keep in mind that you do not need to log into the Space Odyssey for seven days straight to obtain all Star Rail Passes.

You can use the Star Rail Special Passes to roll in Huohuo's limited-time event and signature Light Cone banner. However, it is not guaranteed that you will get her as there is a 50% chance of it happening. The ten free pulls will help you get closer to acquiring your desired 5-star character in the game. You can also buy the Star Rail Passes with Stellar Jades and from the Ember Exchange shop every month.

Huohuo and her signature Light Cone banner will be released along with the version 1.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.5 will be released globally on November 15, 2023. Players around the world will be able to enjoy the fresh content after the maintenance ends. They will get a new Trailblaze Mission to complete, along with a brand-new map area named Fyxestroll Garden in the Xianzhou Luofu.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates, remember to follow Sportskeeda.