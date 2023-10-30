Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream countdown and redeem code release time

HoYoverse has finally announced the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream, which will showcase all the fresh content featured on the patch, including the upcoming banners and events.

The global broadcast is set to premiere on November 3, 2023, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8) across the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. That said, the redeem codes are a major highlight of the livestream and are dispatched on the screen at every interval.

A total of three codes will be available in the v1.5 Special Program, which players can redeem to obtain a fair amount of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. Besides, livestreams will also show gameplay previews of Argenti and Huohuo, the featured 5-star units of the patch.

This article provides a countdown that actively tracks the official premiere for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Special Program countdown, start time, code release time, and more

While the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream is scheduled to premiere worldwide on November 3, 2023, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8), the local air time will differ depending on the region.

Here are the different timings:

Pacific Standard Time : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Eastern Time : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Central Time : 9 PM

: 9 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Those interested in staying updated about future content can also follow the countdown below, which tracks the time remaining until the v1.5 Special Program.

Keep in mind that the timer does not account for any delays or rescheduling. Since HoYoverse is renowned for maintaining its schedule, viewers can rest assured that the broadcast will begin once the countdown ends.

As is tradition, each redeem code will be released at every interval throughout the livestream, which rewards a total of 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game goodies. Make sure to activate them quickly, as they expire within 24 hours.

