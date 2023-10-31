Honkai Star Rail 1.6 drip marketing reveals Xuyei: Release version, Path, and character type details

HoYoverse has historically advertised its Honkai Star Rail characters in the official drip marketing campaign ahead of its release. The latest of them reveals Xuyei, one of the highly anticipated 4-star units that has previously appeared in the game during the Xianzhou Luofu crisis.

Given her promotion order, she is certainly set to be a playable unit in version 1.6, expected to be released by the end of December 2023.

This article outlines all the available information about Xuyei, including her background, potential moveset, and more.

Note: The gameplay section of this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Xueyi is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

According to the official Honkai Star Rail lore, Xuyei is a judge of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Ten-Lords Commission. She appears to be one of the most unique individuals who is canonically a living puppet. In fact, she has further introduced herself as follows:

"You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body."

Xuyei’s existence in an inanimate body suggested that something happened to her while she was a human. However, the game has yet to provide any official information regarding her past, which renders her background mysterious.

Among the four primary duties of a judge, Xuyei is in charge of detention, as she holds the iron chains and a Marasunder Awl in her hands while tracking down wanted criminals to subdue them.

Xuyei’s gameplay in Honkai Star Rail

Xuyei’s official drip marketing shows that she is a Destruction unit from the Quantum element. Here are further details about her gameplay provided by credible third-party sources.

Skill : Xuyei deals Quantum DMG to a target and surrounding opponents.

: Xuyei deals Quantum DMG to a target and surrounding opponents. Ultimate : Attack an enemy dealing Quantum DMG, which ignores the target’s Weakness and reduces their tenacity. Xuyei further gains a stack of Vendetta, which increases her damage.

: Attack an enemy dealing Quantum DMG, which ignores the target’s Weakness and reduces their tenacity. Xuyei further gains a stack of Vendetta, which increases her damage. Talent : Upong inflicting tenacity damage, she gains six Vendetta stacks. At max stack, she launches an additional attack dealing Quantum DMG to a random enemy. Opponents weak against her element receive additional damage from it.

: Upong inflicting tenacity damage, she gains six Vendetta stacks. At max stack, she launches an additional attack dealing Quantum DMG to a random enemy. Opponents weak against her element receive additional damage from it. Technique: Upon attacking a target, she enters the battle, dealing Quantum DMG to all the enemies.

It appears that Xuyei will be a 4-star DPS in Honkai Star Rail, that competes directly with the likes of Dan Heng and Sushang.