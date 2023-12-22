Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 6: All optimizations, updates, and more

With the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update launching soon, HoYoverse has been sharing more information about all the new content and optimizations for the patch. The latest comes in the form of the Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 6 blog post, which outlines all the quality-life and other necessary changes for version 1.6.

The officials are constantly pushing out new updates that are not only loaded with fresh content, but also include relevant optimizations. This article will go over all the features and updates for version 1.6 specified in the official radio post.

All updates and optimizations heading to Honkai Star Rail 1.6

HoYoverse has listed quite a few changes and other quality-of-life improvements for Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 in the Voice of the Galaxy Vol. 6. These range from Daily Training optimizations to new material-related features. Unlike the previous changes, this new batch of optimizations is heavily catered towards enhancing the gameplay experience of the community.

Further details about each of them have been outlined below:

In version 1.6, the Daily Training will be increased from six to eight. This means players will have more freedom of selecting their preferred activity for their usual grind.

The officials will remove the “Today’s Mission” section from the Nameless Honor and simultaneously tweak “This Week’s Missions” to become stackable quests. By completing them, Trailblazers can obtain up to 4900 Nameless EXP.

A new Universal Path Material, Tears of Dream, will be available in Honkai Star Rail, which can be used to replace Path and Traces materials. This will allow players to easily unlock Traces and ascend Light Cones by simply exchanging the resources. Keep in mind that the process will consume different amounts of Tears of Dreams depending on the rarity of the material.

The next optimization will be applied to various challenge stages for a fixed amount of time. After the update, Trailblazers can access the Ascension Materials and Trace Materials domains for any character directly from the Interastral Peace Guide prior to unlocking the corresponding stages.

The navigation system will be active on the Warring Expedition and Exploratory Excursion, implying that players can use it to navigate their route in the respective areas.

In patch 1.6, Trailblazers should be able to obtain more information about an opponent via the Enemy Info display page.

The team setup will have provisions for up to nine compositions.

Difficulty and level requirement adjustments for Trailblaze Missions.

Tales of the Fantastic Event to be featured on the Conventional Memoir.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail.