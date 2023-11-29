Honkai Star Rail announces Stellar Shadowseeker event for version 1.5: Participation details, rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail's 1.5 update is in full swing and features a bunch of fresh content to engage the community. With its second phase on the horizon, HoYoverse has announced a Stellar Shadowseeker event for this patch. It is set to be an expedition where Trailblazers have to help March 7th reshoot photos of a few peculiar sights that were corrupted for some unknown reason.

This article discusses everything that is known about the upcoming Stellar Shadowseeker event, including its participation criteria and rewards.

Everything known about the Stellar Shadowseeker event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

According to the official announcement, the Stellar Shadowseeker event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will be available from December 1 to December 11, 2023. While most veterans should be able to participate in the expedition, newcomers can attempt it after reaching Trailblaze Level 21.

When March 7th detects some issues with her photos, Trailblazers will be tasked with re-capturing each of them. Players will have to complete the following tasks to progress through this expedition:

During the event, Trailblazers will assist March 7th in reshooting all photos covered by shadows.

A total of 14 pictures have been corrupted, and players will have to capture two photos each day for a week.

Trailblazers will locate each target based on the shape of the shadows on the images. After successfully capturing the photo, they can claim corresponding rewards for each of them.

HoYoverse has been offering a bunch of in-game resources via events in every Honkai Star Rail patch. Likewise, the upcoming Stellar Shadowseeker will dispatch a fair number of rewards:

500x Stellar Jades

1x Tracks of Destiny

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lifeless Blade

Credits

It seems like March 7th took the photos during the Heliobi anomaly in Xianzhou Luofu. Hence, the image corruption is likely to be connected with ongoing paranormal activity in the region.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.