Honkai Star Rail on Apple Vision Pro: Release date and more details

Honkai Star Rail has become one of the most prominent gacha titles, and HoYoverse has done everything to make it more accessible to the community, with the latest port made available on consoles. The game will shortly head to patch 2.0, and the update will also see it release on Apple Vision Pro, which will allow players to immerse themselves in an augmented astral journey.

This article discusses everything there is to know about Star Rail’s launch on the virtual reality platform.

Honkai Star Rail will officially release on Apple Vision Pro

HoYoverse has officially scheduled the Apple Vision Pro release of Honkai Star Rail for February 6, 2024. It is the exact same day that the v2.0 update will hit live servers, introducing the Penacony region as the fourth explorable world in the title.

Trailblazers can expect to access the game on the Apple Vision Pro as soon as the patch is out, considering how its PS5 release was also scheduled with a fresh update. On that note, you can refer to our Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 maintenance schedule and countdown to track its global launch.

Although the steep price tag of the device is a deal-breaker for many fans, those who own it will be able to get an augmented reality-based RPG experience. That said, the extent of the immersive experience the title will offer is still unknown, and for now, players will have to wait until the official release to find out.

Nevertheless, Honkai Star Rail is available for free in the App Store. All gamers have to do is tap on the “Get” button and provide their Optic ID or passcode to download the title for the Apple Vision Pro.

With that, they can tune into the first phase of update 2.0, which features Black Swan’s debut as the playable 5-star unit, along with Imbibitor Lunae’s rerun. The second banner of the patch will introduce the limited-time banners of Sparkle and Jing Yuan.

