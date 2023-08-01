Planar Ornaments are an essential part of Honkai Star Rail's character progression. These unique two-piece Relic sets confer certain bonus abilities when equipped, strengthening characters significantly. However, farming these Planar Ornaments has always been quite time consuming. Thankfully, developer HoYoverse is set to release another Planar Fissure event in-game, that will double the drops for these Planar Ornaments.

This article will explain more about the event, its timings and requirements.

Planar Fissure event returns in Honkai Star Rail, boasting 2x Planar Ornament drops

As confirmed in the latest Tweet from developer HoYoverse, the Planar Fissure event is making a return. The event will last from August 2, 2023 (04:00, server time) to August 9, 2023 (03:59, server time).

As a prerequisite, players must have access to the Simulated Universe beforehand. Furthermore, they must have also completed World 3 of the Simulated Universe.

If players meet the two prerequisites, they can head to the Immersion Device within the Simulated Universes to claim their Planar Ornaments. When obtained this way, the Planar Ornaments will be doubled, with completely random stat generations.

This will be useful for players aiming to farm World 7 and more for the upcoming 5-star character, Kafka.

Important details regarding the Planar Fissure event in Honkai Star Rail

Players should keep the following pointers in mind while farming their Planar Ornaments of choice:

Redeeming Planar Ornaments from the Immersion Device consumes 40 Trailblaze Power. Make sure to stock up on Fuel or refresh Trailblaze Power using Stellar Jades if required.

Alternatively, players may also consume Immersifiers instead.

The daily number of double drops is limited, as indicated by the event page.

This time around, the 2x drop is not going to be reset during the duration of the event. As such, players must prepare their schedule accordingly.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023. The free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. The game is available for Android, iOS, and PC.