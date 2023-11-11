Honkai Star Rail hands out 200 free Stellar Jades in commemoration of its PlayStation 5 release

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 port was released alongside version 1.4, making the game accessible to a larger audience. The title has amassed over one million players since its initial PlayStation 5 launch, and developer HoYoverse is now offering a thank-you gift in return.

HoYoverse has also scheduled a HoYoLAB event for players to earn an additional 180 Stellar Jades. Read on to learn more.

200 free Stellar Jade will be distributed to Honkai Star Rail players after November 24, 2023

As detailed in this Twitter/X post, HoYoverse is handing out 200 free Stellar Jades to all players, irrespective of region or platform, as a thank-you gift for helping Honkai Star Rail amass one million players on the PlayStation 5.

The Stellar Jades will be distributed after November 24, 2023, following which they can be claimed from the in-game mailbox. These Stellar Jades are sure to be useful for the upcoming character banners in the title's 1.5 version.

How to participate in the HoYoLAB event and win an additional 180 Stellar Jades

HoYoverse also announced a way for the entire community to band together and work for 180 additional Stellar Jades. All you need to do is head to the link here and refer to the steps below to participate:

Log in using your HoYoLAB account before you proceed.

Post a reply in the thread with an in-game screenshot.

Additionally, make sure to include a heartfelt message with the image.

Do not plagiarize, spam, or post unrelated content to avoid being disqualified.

A total of 180 Stellar Jades will be distributed via the in-game mailbox once all target goals are met. The event ends on November 17, 2023. Rewards can be claimed until December 27, 2023, after which they will expire.

