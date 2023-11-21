Honkai Star Rail #HauntedHSR event: How to participate and win 100 free Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse’s action-adventure turn-based gacha game. The developer gives away freebies like Stellar Jades to the community in every version.

In a recent X (Formerly Twitter) post, HoYoverse announced a new giveaway event in which you can participate and earn free rewards. Those wondering how to participate in this event are in the right spot.

This article covers everything you need to know to enter this giveaway event to win free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail.

How to participate in the #HauntedHSR event of Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned in the X embed above, to enter the event, you will need to retweet the announcement post by November 24, 2023, 11:59 pm (UTC+8), follow Honkai Star Rail’s official channel, and post a reply containing your unique UID in the comment section of the post.

After the submission time ends, HoYoverse will pick 100 random Star Rail players who have completed the necessary requirements to enter the giveaway and gift them 100 Stellar Jades for free.

Trailblazers can make use of the free Stellar Jades by buying Star Rail Passes and Special Passes. Winners will receive their reward via the in-game mailbox, which you can open from the Pause Menu of the space odyssey.

Note that the list of the winners will be announced within ten business days after the event has ended in the replies of the X (Formerly Twitter) post. The rewards are also split across HoYoverse’s social media accounts for all languages.

Hanya is the brand new four-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 The Crepuscule Zone is a great hit, and Trailblazers love the haunted theme. The brand new five-star character Huohuo’s limited-time banner and her signature Light Cone are available to all players throughout the first phase of the ongoing version.

Argenti, the Knight of Beauty, will also become available during the second phase of version 1.5, along with the newest four-star Path of Harmony character, Hanya.

For more news and updates related to Star Rail version 1.5, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.