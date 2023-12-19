Honkai Star Rail In Roses’ Name event: Free Stellar Jade giveaway, participation details, and more

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 introduces two new 5-star characters, Huohuo and Argenti. Argenti was featured in the second half of the patch, being released as a Physical DPS following the Path of The Erudition. To commemorate his release, developer HoYoverse has launched a social event titled “In Roses’ Name,” offering readers a chance to win 60 Stellar Jade.

This article covers all the details surrounding the event, its rewards, and how to participate.

Everything to know about the Honkai Star Rail In Roses’ Name event

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, Honkai Star Rail is hosting an Argenti-themed card design event. You can head to this URL and follow the steps below to participate:

Once within the webpage, tap on the glowing circle to proceed.

Click on the Start button to generate a quote. Scroll left and right to pick from a selection of five quotes and hit Next to proceed.

On the next page, select any stickers you may wish to add. Hit the Confirm button to generate the finalized image.

Click the Save Image button to download the file. Alternatively, click on the X and Facebook buttons to share the image directly on your linked social media channels. You can opt to screenshot the image in case the aforementioned buttons do not work.

Share the image on a supported social media platform of choice, along with the hashtags #HonkaiStarRail and #InRosesName, and wait until the list of winners is announced.

A total of 120 winners will be picked at random across all official social media platforms. 60 Stellar Jade will be delivered to the in-game mailbox of the winners.

The event is set to end on December 26, 2023 (23:00 UTC +8), with the list of winners being announced within 20 working days from this date.

Pointers to keep in mind while participating in the event

Readers should keep the following list of rules in mind while participating in this Honkai Star Rail event:

Refrain from posting malicious or derogatory content.

Make sure to have your in-game UID clearly mentioned in the post.

Do not self-advertise or host any third-party links in your post.

Multiple entries are allowed. However, Trailblazers can receive rewards only once.

All decisions are final and under the discretion of HoYoverse.

Failure to follow the guidelines above may result in disqualification.

Readers can find additional information in Sportskeeda’s dedicated Honkai Star Rail section.