Various new Honkai Star Rail leaks are floating around the internet as we near the upcoming version 2.0. Among many leaks, a recent X post by @_inima_3 showcased the upcoming changes to the Golden Calyxes. The Golden Calyxes drop various in-game materials such as Credits, Character EXP Material, and Light Cone EXP Material and are located in various parts of Jarilo–VI.

For those who are curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Golden Calyxes in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Calyx changes

As mentioned previously, the Golden Calyxes will undergo some changes with the launch of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. This particular Honkai Star Rail leak is from a credible third-party source, Tart. The X post by the user @_Inima_3 details that with the release of v2.0, all three Golden Calyxes will appear in every world/planet. This means that players can now obtain Credits, Character, and Light Cone EXP Materials from Xianzhou Luofu and Jarilo-VI, along with other available worlds.

The Calyx drops will also expectedly get an update that will allow Trailblazers to obtain various Character Ascension, Trace, and Light Cone Ascension Materials such as Artifex’s Module, Extinguished Core, Immortal Scionette, and Silvermane Badge.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update will be released in early February 2024, along with the limited-time banners of Black Swan and her signature Light Cone. The brand-new planet Penacony, the Planet of Festivities, is also scheduled to launch with the update, alongside Sparkle, the new 5-star character, and Misha, the bellboy of the Reverie Hotel.

The version 2.0 update will also feature the first rerun banners of Jing Yuan and Luocha. It will also bring in various brand-new changes along with exciting events that will reward Trailblazers with Stellar Jades and in-game materials.

