Honkai Star Rail new December 2023 redeem code: Guide to free Stellar Jade

Version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail has begun its second phase, kicking things off with the Argenti and Silver Wolf character banners. You are required to spend precious Stellar Jades to roll for these characters, which can be tedious to obtain. Thankfully, developer HoYoverse frequently releases a series of redemption codes that offer free Stellar Jades to assist you in this regard.

The month of December 2023 brings with it a brand-new code, which will be detailed below. You can also find a guide on the process of redeeming it.

New Honkai Star Rail redemption code for December 2023

The new code brings with it 50 Stellar Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail code was stealthily released without much official fanfare, as reported by multiple sources online. The code is 9TRB7C2LDQBP and includes the following in-game items:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credit

It is recommended that the code be redeemed as soon as possible. HoYoverse is known to discontinue the usage of such codes after a few days.

The Stellar Jade obtained from this code will no doubt be useful on the current 5-star character banners featuring Silver Wolf and Argenti.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

In-game method

Redeeming codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the code directly in-game, log in to Honkai Star Rail using your account. Once in the game, bring up the Pause/Phone menu and hit the “...” button right below your profile name. Next, click on the “Redemption Code” button to paste the aforementioned code. Redeem it using the “Confirm” button.

External website method

Redeeming codes using the external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you do not have immediate access to the game, you can use this official URL to enter a redemption portal webpage. Once the page has been loaded, log in using your HoYoverse account and select the correct server for your savegame. Paste in the requisite code and hit the “Redeem” button to complete the process.

Using either method will deliver the rewards of the code directly to your in-game mailbox for immediate consumption.

For more news, guides, and updates, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.