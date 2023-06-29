Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 brings a wide variety of activities and events. One such recurring event from the prior version is the Prime Gaming collaboration event. This third iteration of the Prime Gaming event offers several lucrative rewards, including Stellar Jade. Players who wish to participate in this limited-time event can refer to the rest of the article below for easy reference.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to participate in the event and redeem codes.

Prime Gaming Bundle #3 for Honkai Star Rail rewards players with 60 Stellar Jade

Amazon Prime Gaming has once again partnered with HoYoverse to release a third set of codes for eligible players in Honkai Star Rail. To earn this reward, players must have an active Amazon Prime membership. Additionally, they must also have unrestricted access to Prime Gaming in their region.

The rewards included within the bundle are:

60 Stellar Jade

40,000 Credits

5x Refined Aether

The code can only be redeemed once per account and lasts until July 19, 2023. Hence, players must rush to claim the rewards.

How to participate in the Prime Gaming event for Honkai Star Rail

The Prime Gaming collaboration event #3 web page

The Prime Gaming event requires players to log in to an external website, and link their Amazon Prime account to it. The steps to do so are detailed below:

1. Launch a web browser of your choice and paste the URL, https://gaming.amazon.com/home

2. Click on the “Sign In” button. You will be redirected to a webpage where you will be prompted to enter your Amazon login details. Complete the sign-in process to go back to the Prime Gaming webpage.

3. Click on the “Prime Gaming Bundle #3” banner for Honkai Star Rail on the website.

4. Next, click on the “Get in-game content” button to generate your code.

5. Copy the code.

6. Redeem the code either in-game or via the external official HoYoverse website.

The contents of the code will be sent to your in-game mailbox shortly after successful redemption. As a prerequisite, players must have completed the Trailblaze Mission “A Moment of Peace” beforehand.

