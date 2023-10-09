Honkai Star Rail server downtime for 1.4 update: Stellar Jades compensation details

HoYoverse has officially announced the schedule for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 downtime, commencing on October 11, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8). As is tradition, the mandatory maintenance break will last for approximately five hours, during which the developer will prepare the server for the next patch. The major update will roll out shortly after, rewarding a fair bit of Stellar Jades as compensation.

The free resource will certainly come in handy for players willing to increase their in-game economy, as they can use it to summon their desired characters and Light Cones. Further details regarding the server downtime and compensation are given below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 server downtime compensation includes 300 Stellar Jades

Version 1.4 Update and Maintenance Notice (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official announcement, a total of 300 Stellar Jades will be rewarded as server maintenance compensation in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. This way, HoYoverse covers for the inconvenience caused by server downtime, as adventurers lose five hours worth of progress.

That said, the officials will also dispatch additional 300 Jades as bug-fix compensation. Hence, Trailblazers can receive a total of 600 in the process and more if the maintenance break exceeds the five-hour mark.

All the resources will be dispatched directly via the in-game mailing system once the update goes live on October 11, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). Players worldwide can claim the Stellar Jades from the mailbox in the Pause menu, denoted by an envelope sign.

Jingliu is heading to the first banner of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

They can use the resources to summon Jingliu, featured as a 5-star unit in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, or save it to pull on the Topaz banner. Some Trailblazers might also consider obtaining Seele, who is making a rerun in the second phase of the patch.

It is worth noting that version 1.4 is scheduled to be five weeks long instead of six. Hence, the banner durations will also be adjusted accordingly.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5 starting from version 1.4 onwards.