Honkai Star Rail Stellar Flare event details revealed: Free Stellar Jades and more

By Dipan Saha
Modified Jun 27, 2023 10:11 GMT
Banner for the Stellar Flare event in Honkai Star Rail
The Stellar Flare event brings with it multiple rewards in Honkai Star Rail, including Stellar Jades (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 brings with it a host of back-to-back events. These limited-time events are spread across the entirety of version 1.1. Completing these events will reward players with a generous set of rewards - including Stellar Jade. The upcoming Stellar Flare event is no different in this regard and offers lucrative prizes in exchange for completing various simple missions.

Read on to learn more about the event and the various rewards that come with it in Honkai Star Rail.

Stellar Flare event in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 begins June 28

The Stellar Flare is a limited-time event and has been confirmed to be available from June 28, 10:00 (server time) to July 17, 03:59 (server time). As a prerequisite, players must be at a Trailblaze level of at least 21 to gain access to the event.

Players must quickly progress through the event to obtain all available rewards before they expire.

Details regarding the Stellar Flare event in Honkai Star Rail

Developers HoYoverse have detailed the progression of the Stellar Flare event in an official blog post, summarised below for easy reference:

  • A total of eight stages are available in the event. A new stage is unlocked each day.
  • A total of three difficulty settings are available for each stage - Dwarf Star, Giant Star, and Supergiant Star. Each level is progressively harder than the previous one.
  • Enemy characteristics such as strength and aggressiveness will scale with each difficulty level. Enemy levels also scale directly with the Trailblaze level - as do the Trial characters.
  • The Dwarf Star difficulty can be bypassed by directly challenging the Giant Star level. Completing Giant Star levels will unlock their corresponding Supergiant levels.
  • Enemy and trial character levels will be unaffected even if players level up during the event.
  • Completing a higher tier’s challenge will also reward items from the lower tiers.
  • A set of rewards is obtainable from the third and sixth wave of enemies in the Supergiant stages.

Rewards obtainable in the Stellar Flare event

While the amount of rewards obtainable from this Honkai Star Rail 1.1 event remains unknown, based on the official blog post, we can confirm the following items:

  • Stellar Jades
  • Tracks of Destiny
  • Traveler’s Guide
  • Lifeless Blade
  • Lost Gold Fragments
  • Relic Remains

