Honkai Star Rail TikTok video challenge event: How to participate and earn Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail has collaborated with TikTok once again to introduce a brand-new event that will engage their community in an exciting video challenge. The Stellaron Hunters Wanted Order challenge is currently open for participants, providing the opportunity to earn up to 80x Stelar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources.

That said, the occasion is only available for a limited time, from July 19, 2023 to August 30, 2023. Trailblazers must participate within the specified timeframe to avoid missing out on the free goodies.

This article outlines everything about the video challenge, including its participation details and rewards.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail TikTok video challenge event

The official Twitter announcement for Honkai Star Rail TikTok video challenge event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Interastral Peace Corporation is hellbent on capturing the Stellaron Hunters, and they have requested the public’s assistance to deliver justice to the wanted criminals. Their latest Galactic Bounty Hunt has been shaped into the Honkai Star Rail and TikTok collaboration event, where players have to upload videos on the platform.

Here is a list of criteria participants must follow to complete the challenge:

Use the specified effect on the video. A creative template has been provided for both Blade and Kafka.

Edit the video with CapCut.

Upload videos with the hashtag #StellaronHunters.

It is worth noting that TikTok’s privacy policy requires participants to choose an appropriate channel from the regions listed below.

Region 1

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico/ Argentina/ Chile

Region 2

Malaysia/ Singapore/ Australia

Philippines

Thai regions

Vietnamese regions

Indonesian regions

Region 3

Japan

South Korea

Traditional Chinese regions

Region 4

UK/ Italy/ Poland

French regions

German regions

Spain

Russian regions

Saudi Arabia

Türkiye

What are the rewards in the Honkai Star Rail TikTok video challenge event?

Use the creative template to receive 40 Stellar Jades and other resources (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards from the ongoing collaboration event are split into two different missions. Participants will receive the following rewards for employing the effect on their video:

40x Stellar Jades

3x Lost Gold Fragments

5000 Credits

Obtain additional Stellar Jades for using CapCut (Image via HoYoverse)

However, upon using the CapCut application, they can redeem a few additional resources, listed below:

40x Stellar Jades

4x Adventure Log

5000 Credits

A total of 80x Stellar Jades will be rewarded, along with other in-game resources, to those completing the video challenge. Additionally, they will also receive an exclusive profile frame for using the Kafka creative template.