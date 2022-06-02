How to claim this week's (June 02) free Epic Games Store titles? Wolfenstein: The New Order is up for grabs

Wolfenstein: The New Order is one of the better games in the series, with the franchise being one of the founding pillars of modern FPS games. The first game goes back to the days of retro gaming filled with pixelated characters, but The New Order is so much more than that. Released in 2014, the game has been a rather successful iteration, with fans loving various elements within the game. To make things even better, the game is up for grabs during the upcoming week on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store is known for making various premium games available at no cost to its users. This includes well-known AAA games and indie releases alike, with BioShock: The Collection and Borderlands 3 among the most recent ones. The offering for the coming week will be quite different as Wolfenstein: The New Order takes players on a new journey against the Nazis.

Redeeming Wolfenstein: The New Order on the Epic Games Store is easy and free

Wolfenstein: The New Order was developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda across all major platforms. A successor to the 2009 title, the 2014 release takes players into the shoes of William Blazkowicz as he attempts to stop the Nazis from conquering the world.

Fortunately, players won't have to do too much to redeem the game as the entire process is quite simple. For starters, they will obviously need an Epic Games Store account, without which the game can't be added to their library. Once players have logged in to their accounts, they will have to search for Wolfenstein: The New Order. Alternatively, they can scroll down and find the game on the home screen of the Epic Games Store.

Players will need to go to the game's page and then choose the game itself. These steps are the same as buying any other game, and the Epic Games Store will let players go to the next page. However, the only difference is that players will be able to add the game to their library for free over the next week.

Wolfenstein: The New Order offers the very best of the series in the form of classic FPS action. There are also new additions to the side as players proceed through the journey in the form of stages. They can also enjoy a morality system as their decisions will eventually impact the outcome of the game. Thanks to the Epic Games Store, players will soon be able to enjoy a game that has won many rewards.

