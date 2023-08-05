"How is this not out of control?" - xQc criticizes HasanAbi's defense of Kai Cenat's riot in New York

During Felix “xQc”’s latest Twitch stream, he reacted to the Kai Cenat riot in New York. Thousands overran Union Square in New York to try and win a PlayStation 5. However, things quickly got out of control, and Kai found himself detained by the police. HasanAbi, a well-known political streamer, stated it was just “teenagers dancing in the streets,” but not everyone agrees with that.

xQc watched HasanAbi’s take and clearly found something wrong with the statement, highlighting it during his own Twitch stream. The content creator made his feelings known about the Kai Cenat situation, disagreeing vehemently with Hasan.

“Look at this s**t! How is this not out of control?”

xQc reacts to HasanAbi’s defense of the Kai Cenat situation in New York

(Clip begins at 1:12:16)

xQc’s latest Twitch stream was heavily focused on the Kai Cenat situation that went down in New York’s Union Square. One of the clips he reacted to was HasanAbi, who said the media framed it as a “riot that was completely out of control.”

“Wait, some buildings were raided, cars destroyed, people were throwing f**king fireworks.”

Felix did not agree with HasanAbi’s take at all. While this discussion was going on, there was news footage of people in the hundreds or thousands gathering together in the streets of New York City. According to xQc, this definitely felt like a riot.

“Look at what’s being shown on screen. There’s dog s**t everywhere on the ground. Look at this s**t! Like, how is this not out of control or a riot? It’s both! Look at this s**t! What the f**k am I even looking at?”

The footage showed a massive mob of people in the middle of the street, with debris and huge white blots on the pavement, as Felix discussed what had happened earlier that day in Union Square Park as a result of Kai Cenat’s PlayStation 5 giveaway.

It was clear that the two streamers had decidedly different opinions on what happened. You can learn more about this situation's entire timeline here.

Reddit reacts to xQc’s opinion on the Kai Cenat riot

Some Redditors who usually think xQc’s takes on situations are way off the mark found themselves agreeing with him in this case. They felt HasanAbi was in the wrong, and if this were happening in his neighborhood, he’d have a completely different thought process on it.

Even HasanAbi's followers are disagreeing with him here (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

There were also commenters that normally agree with HasasnAbi, but thought his take on Kai's situation was incorrect. Several Redditors found the political streamer’s reaction to this situation to be hypocritical at best.

At this time, Kai Cenat has not given a response to the situation, nor has he been charged with any crimes. However, he was recently released from police custody. While HasanAbi thought it wasn’t much of a riot, Felix certainly disagreed, claiming it can’t be anything but a riot.