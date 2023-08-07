Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • “I actually want you to shut up” - Sodapoppin gives his take on the "reaction controversy" surrounding xQc, Asmongold, and others

“I actually want you to shut up” - Sodapoppin gives his take on the "reaction controversy" surrounding xQc, Asmongold, and others

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Aug 07, 2023 10:02 GMT
Sodapoppin gives his take on the xQc and Asmongold reacts-drama (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sodapoppin gives his take on the xQc and Asmongold reacts-drama. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The xQc-react controversy has captured fresh interest from the popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin." For context, the topic of react streamers has ignited a heated online discussion, with a portion of the community asserting that these streamers, who offer no added commentary during their reactions, are essentially appropriating content from the original video makers.

Sodapoppin, on the other hand, admitted that he finds react streamers more enjoyable when they refrain from providing commentary, as this enhances his overall viewing experience. He said:

“I actually want you to shut up”

What did Sodapoppin say about xQc, Asmongold reacts-drama?

Sodapoppin, a co-owner and content producer at OTK, expressed his distinct viewpoint on the ongoing controversy involving the likes of Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Zack "Asmongold." According to Chance, a considerable number of these streamers tend to engage in excessive commentary while playing a video, a practice that he personally does not favor. He said:

"Actually don't know how many times I have opened a streamer creating to a video, tons, everyone like Asmon, Felix, Mizkif, anyone, like, no one is immune to this. I watch them watch a video, and they f**king talk so much that I close the stream and open the video myself."

(Timestamp: 08:39:59)

He added:

"So everyone's like, 'At least add some flavor to it, like, react a little bit.' I actually want you to shut up."

He did, however, add that he is thankful to these streamers for helping him discover the videos. He said:

"The video is good as it is. But they showed me the video, and then I watched it myself. These streamers just talk to f**king much."

Here's what the community said

Sodapoppin's perspective on the situation was featured in a clip that circulated on the widely followed r/LivestreamFail subreddit. This post attracted a number of comments, with a few individuals expressing agreement with his viewpoint.

Some of these commenters shared that they, too, typically only watch the initial minutes of the stream before proceeding to view the original video independently. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Comment by u/deapfoo from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/SkyDefender from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/GlitteringPositive from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Past-Shine from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/qazme from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/bingbestsearchengine from discussion Soda on watching other streamers react to YouTube content in LivestreamFail

The xQc-react controversy emerged as one of the extensively covered subjects in the online community during the past week. To read more about the story, click here.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...