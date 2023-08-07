“I actually want you to shut up” - Sodapoppin gives his take on the "reaction controversy" surrounding xQc, Asmongold, and others

The xQc-react controversy has captured fresh interest from the popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin." For context, the topic of react streamers has ignited a heated online discussion, with a portion of the community asserting that these streamers, who offer no added commentary during their reactions, are essentially appropriating content from the original video makers.

Sodapoppin, on the other hand, admitted that he finds react streamers more enjoyable when they refrain from providing commentary, as this enhances his overall viewing experience. He said:

“I actually want you to shut up”

What did Sodapoppin say about xQc, Asmongold reacts-drama?

Sodapoppin, a co-owner and content producer at OTK, expressed his distinct viewpoint on the ongoing controversy involving the likes of Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Zack "Asmongold." According to Chance, a considerable number of these streamers tend to engage in excessive commentary while playing a video, a practice that he personally does not favor. He said:

"Actually don't know how many times I have opened a streamer creating to a video, tons, everyone like Asmon, Felix, Mizkif, anyone, like, no one is immune to this. I watch them watch a video, and they f**king talk so much that I close the stream and open the video myself."

He added:

"So everyone's like, 'At least add some flavor to it, like, react a little bit.' I actually want you to shut up."

He did, however, add that he is thankful to these streamers for helping him discover the videos. He said:

"The video is good as it is. But they showed me the video, and then I watched it myself. These streamers just talk to f**king much."

Here's what the community said

Sodapoppin's perspective on the situation was featured in a clip that circulated on the widely followed r/LivestreamFail subreddit. This post attracted a number of comments, with a few individuals expressing agreement with his viewpoint.

Some of these commenters shared that they, too, typically only watch the initial minutes of the stream before proceeding to view the original video independently. Here are some of the notable reactions:

