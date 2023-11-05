"I always believe that I am the best at the game": Sergeant Clash radiates confidence ahead of Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 (Exclusive)

Brawl Stars has been on a rapid rise in popularity In India in the last few years. The mobile game's esports scene has also seen stunning growth in the country as Revenant Esports recently qualified for the World Finals 2023 after winning the LCQ LAN event. Millions of players are buzzing with excitement, waiting to see their favorite stars in action.

Sportskeeda recently had the chance to interview Ashmit Raj "Sergeant Clash" Singh. He shared details of his journey so far as a player, and provided insights about his and the team's preparation leading to the World Finals.

Sergeant Clash is delighted and looking forward to participating in the upcoming Brawl Stars World Finals 2023

Q. You have had a memorable journey as an esports player so far. Could you take us down the memory lane and share some noteworthy moments from your career?

Sergeant Clash: I have always been a very competitive player. I have been winning almost every national tournament in India since 2020, but I could never win a monthly finals as the Singapore region would always come first. My real journey started when I won a monthly final in 2021, which no one ever expected.

Another major milestone was joining Revenant Esports, who have supported me a lot to become the player and team we are now. Following that, I won every single monthly final and qualified for both the MSI And the World Finals, along with qualifying for the ESL Masters Event in Japan.

My biggest achievement so far has to be our qualification to the World Finals by winning the LCQ, which was a major LAN event. Another highlight would be me receiving the most MVP awards over the past two years.

Q. You performed splendidly in the LCQ and the different regional tournaments in 2023. What has been your mantra to achieve success?

Sergeant Clash: I always believe that I am the best at the game and that no one can tell me otherwise. This has been my main driving force for winning in such tense situations against some of the best players in the world.

But the secret to my success has to be the countless hours I’ve put into observing the other best players and practicing. I have been playing the game since day one of the beta, and the love for Brawl Stars is what has made me so successful.

Q. With Revenant Esports qualifying for the World Finals, you have written your name in the history books. How are the preparations going on leading up to the tournament?

Sergeant Clash: As a team, Revenant Esports is working tirelessly to ensure that we can put up a show at the World Finals. Our main goal is to win the World Finals, and we will do anything to achieve that goal.

We have been practicing every day, and will continue to do so as a team and individually leading up to the World Finals.

Q. You will be carrying the experience from the Brawl Stars World Finals 2022. Is there anything different that you will be looking to showcase in this year’s edition?

Sergeant Clash: In the 2022 World Finals, I unfortunately didn't receive my visa, which affected the team's performance drastically. This year we are all well prepared, which, in turn, will showcase our true potential to the rest of the world and the other world finalist teams.

Q. What were your initial reactions when you qualified for the tournament, and is there any particular team that Revenant Esports is looking forward to facing in the World Finals?

Sergeant Clash: We were delighted when we qualified for the world finals. We knew it was going to be hard as we were going to face some of the best teams globally. So, seeing our effort pay off was the best feeling.

We don't have any particular team that we want to face, but facing Crazy Racoon could be fun as they are the two-time reigning world champions.

Q. While Brawl Stars is growing rapidly, it faces tough competition from battle royale mobile games like BGMI and Free Fire. Do you think that the mentioned games’ comeback has somehow influenced the popularity of Brawl Stars in India?

Sergeant Clash: The Brawl Stars community is rapidly increasing in India. I don't think BGMI and Free Fire have affected it much since the Brawl Stars team has been giving India so much love whether it be the competitive scene or just casual player improvement. They have also recently launched skins for Diwali, which they had never done before.

Supercell's games have always had a dedicated community of gamers in India, much before the launch of BGMI, and we are seeing it grow every day.

Q. We recently interviewed Antaryami Gaming and Incognito from Revenant Esports who had high praises for Revenant Esports. How is it working for the organization that is applauded so much?

Sergeant Clash: Revenant Esports is a great organization, and they help us no matter our results. Although we lost two monthlies this year, they kept on supporting us and believed in us throughout the year. And because of this unwavering support, we won LCQ. They have been the best organization I have been in during my competitive career.

Q. You have thousands of fans rooting for you daily, and want to see you lifting the Brawl Stars World Finals. What will be your message for them?

Sergeant Clash: I would just like to first thank all of our fans as without them cheering us on, we wouldn't be able to perform as well as we did. We will make sure that we do everything in our power to win the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023. We will practice as much as it takes to have the best possible result.