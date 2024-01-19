"I'd like to see the bridge rebuilt" - HasanAbi lays down conditions for forgiving Destiny amid their long-running feud, fans react

On January 19, 2024, political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" outlined his terms for forgiving fellow content creator Steven "Destiny." For context, the two streamers have been making headlines for the past few days, ever since HasanAbi conducted an interview with a Houthi Pirate on his channel.

Destiny eventually expressed his displeasure with statements made by HasanAbi during the interview:

"I cannot believe. Like, nobody in the history - no fascist ever could have dreamed of such an amazing representation of socialism, as the most anti-American, like, pro-f**king Islamic terrorist, you know, Turkish f**king immigrant loser, that is, like, cheering on attacks on merchant ships! As this f**king multi-millionaire guy, living in West..."

Earlier today, a Twitch chatter named "Dwilly253" asked Hasan if he would be "cool" if Destiny apologized to him. Hasan said he would reconcile with Destiny if the latter apologized for "aligning with every and any Nazi" and stopped directing his community to "cyber-stalk" him.

HasanAbi's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/SweetTheory commenting:

"As a fan of both of them, I'd like to see the bridge rebuilt, surely there are dozens of us."

HasanAbi opens up about how he would reconcile with Destiny amid their long-running feud

HasanAbi was about two hours into his broadcast when his attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who wrote:

"So, if D (Destiny) said sorry, you'd be cool with that?"

At this point, the political commentator laid out the conditions for forgiving Destiny. He elaborated:

"Yes. If he came out and apologized for literally f**king aligning with every and any Nazi, that he could f**king to terms with. And, directing his community to cyber-stalk me for the past f**king five years, and have entire PasteBins full of, like, clips out-of-context that they can readily throw at any conversation, and try to literally brigade any and every mention of me online... if he was genuinely apologetic - I absolutely would take that charitably."

Timestamp: 01:50:55

Claiming he would not be friends with the Kick and YouTube streamer, Hasan added:

"I may not be friends with him. I used to be friends with him. I was friends with him because I thought he was a reformed libertarian. I knew his past. I have defended him! I've defended him time and time again."

HasanAbi also explained why he goes "out of his way" to avoid bringing up Destiny on his channel:

"There are multiple reasons as to why I go out of my way to not mention Destiny ever! Part of it is because, you know, his community thrives on that. So they can cut a lot of content around and be like, 'Oh, yeah. Hasan is talking about you.' He must be rent-free after, like, 1,500 videos that he has made on me over the course of past four years."

Fans react to the streamer's conditions to forgive Destiny

As mentioned earlier, HasanAbi's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Destiny responded to HasanAbi's statements later that day, referring to him as a "child." He went on to describe the Twitch streamer's behavior as "child-like."