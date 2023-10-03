After recently playing Cyberpunk 2077, Zack "Asmongold" has compared the game to Starfield. In a recent livestream, the OTK co-founder blasted Bethesda's RPG, saying he felt like an idiot after realizing how much better CD Projekt Red's sci-fi title is, especially after the release of the 2.0 Title Update and the Phantom Liberty DLC.

On the second day of his Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, Asmongold brought up Starfield and laid into the Bethesda offering, saying:

"Again, I look and I think about f*cking... Like, bro I just finished playing Starfield. Are you kidding me? Jesus Christ, I feel like an idiot for playing that game after looking at this. Look like a f*cking dumbass."

"It's not even f*cking close": Asmongold reiterates his preference for Cyberpunk 2077 over Starfield in a recent livestream

This is not the first time that Asmongold has compared Starfield to Cyberpunk 2077. On the first day of his recent playthrough, he heavily criticized the Xbox exclusive for having a "sh*tty" story and praised the older game for having a much more compelling introduction and narrative.

On his second day of streaming, Asmongold clearly enjoyed his time in Night City and was told by a member of his chat that he could get a better performance if he turned down the crowd density. The streamer, however, refused and stated that he liked the "dynamic" game world and that he did not expect it to be so good:

"You can turn down the AI density? Why would I do that, I think that it is interesting. I want to have it be as much as possible, right? Because it makes the game as dynamic as it can be. It makes it interesting. Look at that world man, like holy f*ck! Like, this is nice. I never really expected it."

Timestamp 8:37:30

Asmongold then started comparing the two games, considering that both are science fiction-based RPGs, and picked Cyberpunk 2077 over Starfield. He said:

"'Can't even compare'? Yeah, it's not even f*cking close."

Fan reactions to the clip

Fans of Asmongold were more or less on the same page as him, with many lauding CD Projekt Red's latest update for fixing pre-existing issues in the title and improving gameplay. Others dumped on Bethesda and Starfield, criticizing its world and gameplay. Here are some of the reactions:

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

