"I should go on strike": Asmongold calls out Blizzard for sponsoring everyone but him to play Overwatch 2

Zack "Asmongold" is known for speaking his mind on his Twitch stream, and he recently told his viewers that he should go on a Blizzard strike after being asked to play Overwatch 2 by a member of the audience. The streamer initially showed interest in playing the hero shooter but ultimately decided against it.

Asmongold noted how a number of big streamers, such as xQc, were playing Overwatch 2 with the upcoming season six and much-anticipated PvE mode releasing next month. He also told his viewers that Blizzard sponsored Emiru, a fellow OTK member, to play it on her stream, and he called out the developers for not sponsoring him.

The streamer went as far as to say he should go on strike, stating:

"Any chance to play Overwatch sometime? I saw xQc play it today. I don't know, I wanted to go back and play. You know what? I probably shouldn't do it, I should go on strike. Like, if they are going to sponsor Emiru to play Overwatch and I play it for free..."

"I made multiple videos defending Overwatch 2": Asmongold jokes about wanting to be paid to talk about Overwatch 2 after watching others getting Blizzard sponsorships

Despite being more popular for playing MMOs and RPGs, Zack is known to dabble in other genres from time to time, and he played Overwatch 2 when it was released last year. During his recent rant about not being sponsored by Blizzard, he stated that he had defended the game during controversies surrounding PvE, and since he wasn't getting sponsored now, he jokingly demanded to be paid retroactively:

"I made multiple videos defending Overwatch 2. I said guys, 'The PvE is coming.' I think they should f*cking pay me retroactively. Every video that I've made on Overwatch 2, they should go back and pay me now."

When someone in chat pointed out that another streamer called Erobb221 was apparently sponsored to play Overwatch, this is how he reacted:

"They sponsored Erobb? Get the f*ck out of here, they sponsored Erobb and not me. F*ck that, what a joke!"

Viewers were clearly enjoying the streamer's banter about not being sponsored by Blizzard, and one of the audience members even joked about Asmongold being a brand risk. The streamer not only reacted to the comment but stated that people who think he is a brand risk are "idiots":

"'Brand risk, clearly.' Anybody who thinks I'm brand risk is an idiot. I never say anything that's bad, like, what do I ever do that's that big of a deal? Nah, nah, name one thing that I do that's bad. Yeah, name one thing."

Timestamp 0:16:19

This prompted a number of viewers to start spamming laugh reactions and KEKWs because one of the things that Asmongold is known for is his overt criticism of game developers, especially Blizzard. Recently, he quit playing Diablo IV out of frustration and criticized the developers for the game's "dogsh*t" mechanics.

The fans pointed out his past comments about Blizzard, and after reading a viewer's point about him being critical of the developers, the streamer smiled and said:

"'Insulting their devs?' All right, name two things."

Fan reactions to Asmongold not getting sponsored by Blizzard

The OTK co-founder's reactions gained a lot of traction on YouTube, where his dedicated clips channel posted an edited version of him saying he wants to be sponsored by Blizzard, and this was overlapped by a list of videos Asmongold uploaded in the past in which he called out the same developers.

Here are a couple of reactions from the YouTube comments:

Fans commenting on the streamer's reaction to not being sponsored to play Overwatch 2 (Image via YouTube)

