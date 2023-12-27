"I got f*cking burgered": Mike Tyson refuses Kick streamer Ice Poseidon's request for a picture on stream

In an interesting coincidence, Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon," who was streaming his tour of the Caribbean islands, came across legendary boxer and celebrity Mike Tyson. Ice Poseidon, who was accompanied by several other individuals, including fellow Kick streamer kangjoel, asked the boxer for a photograph.

However, his request was promptly shut down by Mike, who was already engaged in taking selfies with another group. After the former boxer declined his request and drove away in his car, Paul said:

"He told me to stop! I got f**king burgered by Mike Tyson!"

"He said 'Stop' to us" - Kick streamer Ice Poseidon denied a photo on stream by Mike Tyson

In an X post on December 27, 2023, DramaAlert uploaded a clip of Ice Poseidon's encounter with boxing star Mike Tyson while in the Caribbean Islands. As Paul and his group pulled up to the scene, Mike could be seen posing for selfies with fans.

Paul was accompanied by fellow IRL streamer kangjoel, who was a victim of a robbery mid-stream in South Africa. As the latter waited for Mike to complete taking photographs so that he could ask for one himself, the boxing legend appeared to turn around, asking the group to "stop" while getting into his car.

As he drove away, Paul and his group were left star-struck, with the streamer stating:

"That is- That is Mike Tyson."

Mike appeared to tell the group not to approach him:

"He said 'stop' though. These guys (referring to the other group) got a photo, then he said 'stop' to us... Well, he said to 'stop' and got in the car ASAP, and I'm not gonna- He's gonna punch me in the head... I got f**king burgered by Mike Tyson!"

In this context, getting "burgered" refers to an incident involving streamer Josh "Burger Planet," also known as Burger Andy. Josh, who is notorious for his problematic behavior, was left behind by Ice Poseidon and his group and was not allowed to board a bus with them. This, paired with the hilarious reflection of Josh on the closed bus door, became a viral meme.

Hence, as a metaphor, Ice used the term "burgered" as a way to signify Mike Tyson rejecting his advances and driving away.

Fans react to the interaction

The interaction left netizens amazed. While some expressed shock at the unexpected meet-up, others pointed out the hilarious usage of the term "burgered" by Paul:

Meanwhile, other users pointed out how brave Ice was to bother a figure as intimidating as Mike:

Ice Poseidon is generally known as a controversial streamer. This year has been particularly eventful for the IRL streamer, as his behavior throughout 2023 has landed him in serious trouble, to the point that he was arrested in Thailand for violating the country's stringent anti-p*rnography laws.