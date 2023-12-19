"I got him a f**king deal!" - Adin Ross responds to DJ Akademiks saying he "took advantage" of Fousey

In a recent Adin Ross livestream featuring Nicholas “Sneako” and noted podcaster and rapper Livingston “DJ Akademiks,” it was revealed that Livingston didn't appreciate how the other two streamers monetized and used Fousey’s recent mental breakdown as a way to create content. While Adin insisted that he got Fousey quite a good deal, that wasn’t the point. The two streamers were monetizing the mental breakdown of another person.

While Adin Ross’ chat didn’t agree with DJ Akademiks, the podcaster stood his ground, highlighting what the other two content creators did wrong in how they handled Fousey, regardless of whether they got him a deal. As Adin said during the Kick clip:

“Taking advantage of Fousey? Bro, I got him a f**king deal!”

Adin Ross disagrees with DJ Akademiks on how he handled the Fousey situation

During the most recent Adin Ross stream, Sneako and Adin discussed the Fousey situation with DJ Akademiks. The content creators discussed how Adin recently reached out to Fousey to get him signed on Kick. However, Fousey had a mental breakdown and was locked up in a mental institution after swatting himself.

Sneako highlighted that DJ Akademiks accused him of taking advantage of the mentally ill and then asked if he felt Adin did the same. The hip-hop podcaster had this to say:

“Yeah, you both were. I thought what Adin was doin’ was pretty disgusting as well.”

This statement would lead to Adin Ross interrupting the podcaster and ranting about how much he helped Fousey:

“What the f**k was I doing? Hold on, Akademiks, what was I doing, bro? Taking advantage of Fousey? Bro, I got him a f**king deal! What the f**k you mean, I’m taking advantage of him? I looked out for him.”

While Adin Ross felt he was helping Fousey out by putting the cameras on him and getting him a deal on Kick, DJ Akademiks didn’t really look at it that way. According to the podcaster, knowing that Fousey was unwell and forcing him into the spotlight anyway did not help the man’s mental health:

“Adin, I’ma tell you why I feel you were taking advantage of him. When you guys showed up and put cameras in his face, knowin’ he was actin’ bats**t crazy, and you know, whether you knew him for a long time, and s**t, I don’t know him, and even as a viewer, I could tell he wasn’t mentally well. You guys were doin’ that because it was easy, available, free content that was turnin’ your streams up. You didn’t have to do much.”

Comment byu/nataliepottss from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/nataliepottss from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

There weren’t many replies on the LivestreamFails subReddit about this particular clip. Some mocked the fact that the clip cuts DJ Akademiks off, and another called it a “tragedy,” though it’s unclear if that’s serious or mockery.

While Adin Ross said earlier this month that Fousey would be back, it’s unknown if that will remain true at this time, considering the most recent self-swatting the content creator did as a part of his mental breakdown.