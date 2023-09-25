“I hold no hate in my heart” - Sneako responds to KSI "hating" him, claims he has "no beef" with YouTuber

Controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" has once again addressed his ongoing feud with UK YouTuber JJ "KSI." During a recent stream, Nico engaged in a conversation with Wade Plem, also known as The W.A.D.E Concept on YouTube. Wade inquired about Nico's current stance regarding the UK YouTuber, to which Nico replied that he harbors no ill feelings towards him. He said:

"This dude KSI tweeted yesterday that he hates me... I have no beef with anybody (responding to Wade). I hold no hate in my heart, I have no beef with anybody."

Despite Nico's recent statement, it's evident that KSI and he continue to exchange online barbs, indicating a lack of mutual fondness at the very least.

Sneako speaks on the possibility of boxing KSI

Wade Plem, a YouTuber focused on combat sports, joined the stream and asked Sneako if he would entertain the idea of a boxing match against KSI. He responded with caution, acknowledging that KSI is an experienced and active boxer, whereas he himself is not currently training or actively involved in the sport. He did, however, leave the door open for a potential future match, stating:

"It was never about boxing. He's training like, quite a bit and I'm still, I'm a beginner. Maybe eventually, but I don't have any beef. He's like, "I hate Sneako," and I don't really know why."

It's worth noting that Wade Plem has also had a period of online tension with the UK YouTuber and boxer. Wade used to work with KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion team before leaving due to some business clashes. Speaking about the situation, Wade said:

"Me and KSI, it's more like a business thing. There were some lies on my name from the Misfits side of things, way back when, like, I said, it was a business disagreement. They lied about it, I told the truth, and we kind went out separate way."

KSI is scheduled to make his boxing comeback on October 14, where he will face professional boxer Tommy Fury. The fight card will also include a matchup between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.