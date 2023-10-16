"I know why they didn't do this in America" - Asmongold comments on Just Stop Oil protestors disrupting Tekken 7 finals at EGX 2023

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across the viral news about the Just Stop Oil protestors' recent antics during a livestream on October 15, 2023. The content creator was browsing X (formerly Twitter) when he reviewed a 50-second video of demonstrators disrupting the Tekken 7 finals at EGX 2023, a gaming convention in the United Kingdom.

Asmongold then read out loud Just Stop Oil's social media post, saying:

"So, this came out today. It's from an organization called Just Stop Oil. 'This isn't a game - Just Stop Oil disrupts UK's biggest gaming convention. Three supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the winner's final of Tekken 7 at EGX 2023, covering the equipment in orange paint. We're fighting for our lives. Join us.' Let's watch it."

While watching the video, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) noticed one of the protestors using a water gun to spray orange paint over gaming equipment. In response, Asmongold stated:

"I got a feeling - I know why they didn't do this in America. I don't think this dude would be having too good of a time doing this in America. I wish they did, yeah! Oh, yeah, there it is!"

"Totally made me want to agree with them" - Asmongold discusses Just Stop Oil protestors disrupting Tekken 7 finals at EGX 2023

After watching protestors cover gaming equipment with orange paint, the Twitch star sarcastically said that he "agreed" with Just Stop Oil's ideology and movement:

"It convinced me, yeah. I mean, guys, I'm totally on board with it now! I mean, guys, this totally made me want to agree with them. Who here wants to join and be a part of this immediately?"

Asmongold expressed his amusement at the situation and brought up Mutahar, popularly known as "SomeOrdinaryGamers'" tweet about the controversy. He said:

"I, actually, saw this and I thought it was really funny... because... Mutahar said this on Twitter - 'I feel like this whole group is psyop, funded by big oil to make climate change activists look terrible in the public's eyes.' And, I feel like, you know, there's a human desire to make sense out of things. And, this is the only thing about it that, actually, makes sense!"

Timestamp: 01:27:15

The MMORPG streamer added:

"How can somebody, so insufferable and obnoxious, actually think this was a good idea? How could you actually do this?! How do you think, 'Okay, we're going to go up here with a Super Soaker and put paint on our hands, and put it on a monitor.' And then, what do you think? Everybody's going to stand up and clap?"

While Asmongold stated that he had "no problem" with protests, he believed the government should intervene when demonstrators cause damage to other people's property:

"Well, listen - I have no problem with people like this who are protesting. I think that they have every right to protest. But to the extent you destroy other peoples' properties and you impede traffic, and you think that you have the moral authority to do these things... I think the government should remind you otherwise."

This is not the first time Just Stop Oil protestors' shenanigans have gone viral on the internet. On July 5, 2023, during the Wimbledon Championships, activists threw orange confetti on the court. They were eventually apprehended by security, and the tennis match was temporarily suspended.