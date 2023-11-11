"I like how they keep committing crimes on camera": Fans react as Kick streamer HeelMike gets assaulted by group on livestream

Kick streamer Michael "HeelMike" was ambushed by a group of individuals allegedly affiliated with fellow Kick streamer and influencer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky." The ordeal took place on a live broadcast, which has since made the rounds on social media.

This comes after a series of altercations surrounding Adin Ross and Heelmike. It has since involved many other parties taking sides, such as Zherka, HSTikkyTokky, and SweaterGXD.

Many viewers have taken notice of how their actions being live-streamed can very easily land them in trouble with the law, with one user stating:

"I like how they keep committing crimes on camera so we know exactly who did it"

Netizens point out how the parties involved may get into trouble by being recorded.

"Why are you running away, bro?" - Heelmike gets ambushed by individuals allegedly sent by HSTikkyTokky

In the video of the altercation posted by DramaAlert to X, Kick streamer HeelMike was taken by surprise after being run up to by a group of men. They were allegedly sent by Kick streamer and fitness influencer HSTikkyTokky and started threatening him. The group kept moving towards Michael as he kept backing up and conversing with them.

One of the members of the group asked Michael:

"Why are you running away, bro? Come on, man. There's no need to run away, my boy... You's a b*tch, bro."

In response to this, Michael started counting the number of individuals who were ambushing him, coming up with a total of a whopping six people:

"I'm a b*tch? What are one, two, three, four, five, six take one?"

Initially, the streamer managed to dodge the first punch thrown at him by one of the members. However, the streamer then got chased by the men, who sent Michael to the ground and physically assaulted him on camera.

However, Michael quickly regained his composure as he seemed visibly unscathed after the encounter, with him exclaiming to his cameraman:

"Hey, sh*t happens. Hey. You record? My man!... Not too bad, not a scratch on me."

This dispute comes after a series of online as well as in-person beefs between Adin Ross and HeelMike. Harrison "HSTikkyTokky," being on the side of Adin, and Zherka, being on HeelMike's side, recently got into a physical tussle outside a restaurant.

Previously, Zherka made some controversial claims about being intimate with Adin Ross's long-term ex-girlfriend, which went viral in the streaming community.

Fans react to the shocking fight

The reactions of fans ranged from humorous reactions to utter confusion as to what Kick content consists of in today's climate, with influencers seemingly getting into physical altercations quite often.

One user pointed out how HeelMike got ambushed by six individuals but was still left unscratched:

Fans point out the humor in the 1 vs. 6 altercation.

Others commented on how Kick is becoming a hotspot for physical altercations to take place between internet celebrities, with the content getting traction with the audience:

Netizens point out the commonality of the feuds on Kick.

Some other prominent reactions include:

Netizens reacted to the fight.

HeelMike is a Kick streamer who has a history of running into issues with community guidelines due to his contentious behavior on live stream and getting into fights with other content creators. He was banned from Twitch for repeated ToS violations, after which he shifted to Kick.