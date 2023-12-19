"I'll look like a dying patient": Adin Ross reveals he has low oxygen levels, still plans to stream on Kick

On December 18, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross took to his alternate account on X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he recently had to seek medical help after his oxygen levels had dropped. Using the AR15THEDEMON handle, the content creator clarified that he would go live on stream despite the doctor's orders not to engage in any physical activity for the next two days.

In his post, Ross claimed that he went to the hospital, where he was administered oxygen tanks. He added that he was not going to stop streaming as "the grind doesn't stop." He wrote:

"Went to the hospital they gave me an oxygen tank and said I can’t do any physical activities for 48 hours because my oxygen level is at like a 92 when it’s supposed to be at 100. Still going live I’ll look like a dying patient but guess what grind don’t stop LIVE SOON !! B"

"Respect the grind": Viewers show concern for Adin Ross after he shares health concerns on social media

Adin Ross is not known to be in the best of health, having been quite vocal about indulging in a destructive lifestyle. Only a few months ago, he was called out by none other than Andrew Tate. The contentious online personality blasted the streamer for taking a street drug even after talking about giving it up.

Ross had previously talked about battling with addiction and even told his viewers that he would be getting off drugs. He also promised his fans that he would regularly exercise and get into shape.

His recent low oxygen levels have caused concern among some of his viewers, who told him to take a break if he feels uneasy.

An X user wrote:

"Respect the grind but you should take a break Adin, we want you at your best"

Others also noted his commitment to streaming while feeling sick. Here are some general reactions to his post:

Earlier this year, Adin Ross announced that he had contracted the coronavirus. To the dismay of many fans, he soon claimed to have gotten back on drugs during his sickness.