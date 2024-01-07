Rangesh "N3on" has had a shaky relationship with Andrew Tate. The two started their acquaintance amicably, but things eventually turned sour between them, with the pair calling each other out. A new development in their relationship comes as N3on asked Andrew for forgiveness.

Rangesh has stated in a recent live stream that even though he's "not too good of a person," he was trying to get better. The streamer even went onto his knees to ask Andrew to unblock him on X. He went as far as to say:

"I'll literally get on my knees and suck a d**k for Tate to unblock me, bro. Like, that's literally the GOAT right there."

"Tate! Unblock me please bro" - N3on gets on his knees and requests Andrew Tate to unblock him

Expand Tweet

Rangesh and Andrew were first introduced to each other by Kick streamer Adin Ross. Rangesh was a close friend to Adin at the time, who had formed a teacher-pupil sort of relationship with Andrew. Since then, Andrew had even offered to train Rangesh after the latter had allegedly been assaulted by masked men.

However, eventually, Andrew Tate grew unimpressed with Rangesh's actions, especially after he was seen in a video with multiple twerking women. Andrew Tate even went as far as to call Adin's friends "idiots." Eventually, N3on responded to the criticism by calling him a "human trafficker."

It seems like Andrew had enough of Rangesh's statements against him and had blocked the streamer.

The latest development comes as Rangesh has seemingly asked Andrew for forgiveness and asked him to unblock him. The streamer exclaimed:

"Tate! Unblock me please, bro. I know I made some f****d up decisions. I'm not too good of a person, but I'm trying to get better dude. Please I'm begging you, I'm on my knees, please unblock me dude, please."

The streamer then proceeded to actually get on his knees and state:

"I'ma get on my- I'ma just get on my knees and do it, dude. Please unblock me Tate! Please man! I watch all your TikToks, your IG reels I f**king love you dude. Please unblock me, man. Alright, should be good now."

Fans react to N3on asking Andrew to unblock him

Netizens considered N3on's persistent request for the unblock to be excessive, calling him "hopeless" and stating that Andrew Tate "does not care" about Rangesh:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

N3on has recently fallen out with Adin over his girlfriend Sam Frank, as Adin believed that Sam was not really in love with him and was using Rangesh for financial gain.

This disagreement between Rangesh and Adin led to Adin eventually unfollowing Rangesh on November 15, 2023, and the two stopped being friends. Most recently, Adin fat-shamed Sam, calling her out on his livestream.