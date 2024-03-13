"I'm gonna cancel you out of my atmosphere" - Sneako claps back at HasanAbi amid their ongoing feud

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" addressed popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" on his stream, delivering a sharp and acerbic reply. For those unfamiliar, Nico and Hasan have clashed before due to their contrasting political stances and content creation styles. In the ongoing exchanges between them today (March 13), Nico responded to Hasan's remarks, expressing his disinterest in hearing what Hasan had to say about him

He stated that he simply doesn't care. Nico mockingly remarked:

"I'm gonna cancel you out of my atmosphere."

"I genuinely don't care" - Sneako fires back at HasanAbi

As mentioned, HasanAbi and Sneako have engaged in conflicts previously, with both taking shots at each other on their respective streams. For instance, Nico had mentioned Hasan's name a few times during his recent podcast interview with Nicholas "Jynxzi." In response, Hasan said:

"Why does this dune even talk about me? I don't understand. It doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever. I don't think about this dude, I don't talk about this dude. Very odd."

Amidst the ongoing exchange, Sneako made an additional comment about the so-called beef:

"Tell HasanAbi that I'm not going to watch what you said. I genuinely don't care. You say that you don't diss me but you chatting sh*t, you've been keeping my name in your mouth since before I knew who you were, since before I was a live streamer you've been talking sh*t about me. I don't care anymore."

He added that despite Hasan previously stating Nico's community might die down, the opposite has happened:

"I genuinely could not care about your opinion. Keep it over there on Twitch. You thought I was gonna be a rollover and die. You thought the love speech community was gonna disappear when I got cancelled and banned, and we're still here. That's why the title of the stream is 'Cancel me, I'll cancel you.' I'm gonna cancel you out of my atmosphere. I don't care about you."

Sneako has also had a feud with another creator, Ethan Klein, from H3 Podcast. Ethan, who is coincidentally friends with Hasan, invited Nico to appear on his podcast. However, Nico sarcastically declined the offer, instead challenging Ethan to perform 10 pushups.