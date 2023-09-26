"I am Master": Blind Twitch streamer celebrates reaching top rank in Street Fighter 6

Blind Twitch streamer and YouTuber who goes by the moniker BlindWarriorSven, or BlindSven for short, recently joined the top rank in Street Fighter 6. The streamer was wearing a blindfold when he attained the Master rank and could not help but celebrate his ascent to the Masters League in the latest Street Fighter entry.

The sixth installment of the popular fighting game franchise has an avid player base with a robust ranking system for ranked matchmaking. In a more recently released update to Street Fighter 6, the Master League was introduced, which allows players from the top tier to compete against each other for a separate rank.

Suffice to say, BlindWarriorSven was thrilled to have made the cut, notwithstanding his relatively low Master rating of 1500. Here's how the streamer reacted after realizing that he had made it:

"Yeah, GGs, GGs. Oh man, man let me check. Let me check, yahoo! Master guys. I am Master 1500, that is, uh, I mean I at least joined the party."

"Super senses": Social media reacts to blind Twitch streamer reaching the Masters rank in Street Fighter 6

Multiplayer PvP games can become quite competitive, especially those designed to pit players against each other. Fighting games are known to be challenging, and reaching the top rank in some of these games is no mean feat. In Street Fighter 6, for example, one has to climb the ranks from Rookie all the way to the Master League to reach the top flight, with six intermediate tiers in between.

But as mentioned by BlindWarriorSven, he is just now arriving at the party by joining the top league, and the road to the top is still long. However, many in the community were already impressed with his ascent to Master. Esports professional Jake Lucky even shared a clip of their interview where he talked about losing his eyesight because of cancer at the age of six.

The clip has gone viral among the community, with many praising the streamer for his achievement in Street Fighter 6. Here are a couple of general reactions from X.

Social media praising the BlindWarriorSven (Image via X)

