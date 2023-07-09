"I would put him in jail" - Asmongold shares his thoughts on TikToker Mizzy's highly controversial antics

On July 8, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on TikToker Bacari "Mizzy's" highly controversial antics. For context, the latter is an 18-year-old British internet prankster who rose to popularity after starting a trend of breaking into strangers' homes. He has also been accused of committing an "anti-Semitic hate crime" by a content creator named Oli London.

During the livestream, Asmongold was reviewing Twitter posts when he came across the TikToker's recent shenanigans, where he was seen creating a ruckus in a convenience store. Some viewers then brought up Mizzy's previous prank in which he attempted to "hijack" a train.

The MMORPG streamer expressed his thoughts on the situation, saying that if he were the authority, he would have imprisoned the TikToker for his behavior:

"Yeah, he went on in a train and, like, he didn't steal it. But, like... if he did some stupid a*s s**t, he should've - honestly, like, for that... like, if I was, like, the government, I would put him in jail. For, like, a couple of months for that at least. Right? Just because that puts other people's lives at risk."

"Failure of the system" - Asmongold calls Mizzy an "unironic menace" after his recent prank goes viral

As mentioned earlier, Asmongold was browsing trending posts on Twitter when he stumbled upon Mizzy's recent prank in which he trashed a convenience store. In response, the Twitch star remarked:

"Bro, this kid is an unironic menace. Look at this! (The streamer starts watching Mizzy's most recent prank) Man... like, in a certain point - it's just being annoying! It's just being an annoying a*s f**king kid!"

Oli London @OliLondonTV New video shows the moment British TikTok menace Mizzy and his gang trash a convenience store, leaving the store worker horrified and in shock. New video shows the moment British TikTok menace Mizzy and his gang trash a convenience store, leaving the store worker horrified and in shock. https://t.co/bgTRMc10lF

Fans then joked that the TikToker was "speedrunning to jail." The co-founder of One True King (OTK) stated that Mizzy's actions reflected the "failure of the system":

"I feel bad. I think that, you know... you see a kid like this and really, how it... (The streamer reads another fan stating that Mizzy is a 'menace') He's probably not being a menace. What's he really doing? He's just being f**king annoying. Yeah, that's true. I mean, he's not really a menace. Yeah, it's just that... I mean, people do somebody like this a disservice by not keeping them in check. You know, I think this is kind of a failure of the system. Right?"

Timestamp: 00:16:35

Asmongold speculated that Mizzy might get in trouble in the future for crossing the line. He used Paul "Ice Poseidon" as an example, citing the Kick streamer's arrest in Thailand:

"Not making a person like this have any accountability. Because eventually, this dude is going to step over the line and do something that's going to get him in a lot of trouble. Like, we almost saw this happen with Ice Poseidon. Right? Where, like, Ice Poseidon was facing five years in jail over some bulls**t in Thailand?"

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Asmongold is a well-known Twitch content creator who primarily broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. He is best known for playing various multiplayer games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark.

