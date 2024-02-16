"I don't really care that much": xQc says he might not be attending the upcoming Streamer Awards

Popular live streamer Felix "xQc" has made it known that he might not be attending the Streamer Awards 2024 hosted by QTCinderella. The awards ceremony celebrating creators in the industry is slated to be held on Saturday, February 14, 2024, and the Canadian streamer has been nominated in the Variety Streamer of the Year category.

While streaming today, Felix revealed that he might not make it to the awards, even stating in passing that he did not care much about it. As one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and Kick, a clip of him saying that has been garnering a lot of attention. In it, xQc says:

"Um, I don't think I can make it in time for the Streamer Awards. And I don't really care that much."

He further clarified that it was not about the event itself but stopped short of explaining himself any further, stating:

"It's not about the event itself, it's that I don't..."

"Now people are gonna cry and have a meltdown": Fans react to xQc saying he might not be at the Streamer Awards

Sponsored by Twitch and hosted by several popular content creators on the platform, the Streamer Awards was started by Blaire "QTCinderella" back in 2022. Since then, it has become an annual event and is hosted in Hollywood, California, like many other entertainment award shows in the country.

Much like previous years, it has several categories for streamers from across the field to get recognized for their talents. The nominations are partly done by public voting, and so is the winner selection in each category. However, it has seen its fair share of criticism, with many calling the organizers out for being partial.

xQc, who won the Variety Streamer of the Year last year, is notorious for not attending events. He has snubbed creator events in the past, causing quite a stir a few years ago after not attending Sh*tCamp 2022, with fans memeing about him ditching it at the last moment.

As mentioned before, xQc has said that he may not be going to this year's awards ceremony, even saying he does not care. Many of his viewers have noted that the news may cause quite a lot of drama in the community going forward. Here are a couple of general reactions to the clip of him saying he won't attend the Streamer Awards.

Fan reactions to the streamer not going (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

This year, the awards ceremony will be co-hosted by QTCidnerella and Twitch star Imane "Pokimane," who incidentally won the Legacy Award at the 2022 iteration of the event.