"I think that's bulls**t" xQc calls out people spreading lies about Andrew Tate

In a recent Felix “xQc” stream on Twitch, the Canadian content creator discussed Andrew Tate, now that the former kickboxing champion has been let out of prison on house arrest, alongside his brother. The streamer went on a brief rant about how, while he doesn’t agree with most of Tate’s takes and opinions, it isn’t helping when people spread misinformation or lies, on top of everything else.

While the streamer didn’t say he agreed with Andrew Tate, xQc suggested people should stop spreading lies, though he wasn’t exactly clear on what lies were being spread about the controversial social media figure. After the rant was over, he’d resume his streaming as normal, but insisted that people who make up things about the kickboxer were “cucklords” and “a**hats”.

“It’s not because I don’t agree with him as a person, they’ll justify being an a**hat, and spreading dumb lies about him. I’m not like that, I think that’s bulls**t.”

“You’re not better than anybody else. Just because you don’t agree - I don’t agree most things that Tate says, right? Or some of his crazy takes I don’t agree with.

While watching a video about Andrew Tate, xQc spoke up about the controversial figure, making it clear that he doesn’t agree with everything that Tate or his brother has to say. With that said, he would accuse others of spreading lies without giving specifics.

“It’s not because I don’t agree with him as a person, they’ll justify being an a**hat, and spreading dumb lies about him. I’m not like that, I think that’s bulls**t. I think that’s an unfair thing people do.”

It was incredibly difficult to keep up with xQc during his rant, as he spoke in his typical rushed speech when he’s incredibly excited to get something off of his chest. The streamer's point appeared to be that even if someone like Andrew Tate was hated, people should not spread lies needlessly.

“Because somebody is hated on the internet, or because someone is less liked, their garbage will pass, and they abuse that, and they stack more. Come on, don’t be doin’ that s**t man. If it was you, you’d be hating that.”

xQc’s chat was filled with mixed responses. Some focused on the alleged proof behind Andrew Tate’s accusations, such as the wiretaps, while others praised the streamer for supposedly standing up for the kickboxer. Many more simply wanted to know “who asked”.

“In your perspectives, all you have is opinions. Come on man, that’s kind of f**ked up. People say they want Democracy and openness, and people to think, nah, you don’t want people to think. You want people to think like you.”

He would continue to rant for a few more moments before returning to his regular streaming activities but didn’t specify what lies were being spread about Andrew Tate during the rant.

For this story, not everyone was on the same page concerning the rant. Some thought xQc was referring to facts from the case, while others knew that the Twitch streamer was talking about people who dogpile onto a case with falsehoods. Others would highlight that many of the case facts have since been leaked to the media in Romania, which isn’t uncommon.

Redditors compared the streamer to Destiny, a political streamer who often takes part in debates. Some fans of xQc would point out that even though he wants to debate and talk about important topics, he refuses to do any research. Instead, according to many, he just wants to give his opinion.

While one or two people on the LiveStreamFails subReddit agreed with Felix, others found the streamers’ take to be annoying, and have been proven to spread misinformation on purpose in the past.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t appear to be a rant that everyone agrees with. It likely will not be the last time his fans hear about Andrew Tate either, who will no doubt continue to be in the news cycle as he remains under house arrest.

