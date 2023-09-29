"I think we are just a really strong team": Cy- on Gaimin Gladiator's form, his coaching impact, current Dota 2 meta, and more

Gaimin Gladiators has enjoyed one of the most successful years ever witnessed in Dota 2. The team has won all three Majors this DPC season, DreamLeague Season 19 and 20, and BetBoom Dacha. Their dominance has been relentless, and their gameplay consistent. One only wonders whether they will be able to clinch it at TI.

Gaimin Gladiators' coach Cy- recently talked to Sportskeeda before DreamLeague Season 21, discussing their consistent performance, his and Quinn's impact on the team, the loss against Talon, the current Dota 2 meta, and more.

Cy- on Gaimin Gladiators and everything Dota 2

Q: Gaimin Gladiators has been the most dominant team throughout the season. What would you say is the secret behind this consistency?

Cy-: For me, we just do our thing. I guess the secret is that you win one big tournament - major or TI - and you can get pretty content.

It also depends on how much money you win - it’s not like we won money you can settle your life with. It’s like you win, and you are very happy for a day or two, and then you wake up, and it’s kind of a normal life again.

You eat breakfast, and you go to shower, and is like, now what are we going to do? It’s not like something changes, right? We just want to get better and figure things out again with the new Dota 2 patch.

We just move on, and there’s also a tournament a few days later. We keep going on. I think that’s the fun of it: figuring things out and improving. So our results are just a product of that. I hope we can keep it that way. It’s also my job to ensure that everybody is up to doing that continuously.

Q: Quinn and your inclusion at the tail end of last year seems to have been the catalyst for Gaimin’s sustained success. What changes did you bring to the squad? What impact did Quinn have?

Cy-: It’s hard to say because I don’t know exactly what I did to bring that. Quinn is an insane midlaner, the best in the world, for sure. So it helps.

I think I am pretty good with people in general. I enjoy doing so, and I know a lot about Dota. It was a pretty natural fit. I think I am good at combining people’s ideas and thinking about them in the bigger picture.

Probably, that’s what I could bring to the team. Quinn, I would say, brought a lot of strategy and how to play the early game. It’s a combination of many things.

Q: The only hiccup this Dota 2 season came in the hands of Talon Esports at Riyadh Masters. What do you think went wrong in that series?

Cy-: I think one of the main things was that after Bali, there was a week or so, and dyrachyo had to stay in Indonesia and do visa for TI. So we couldn’t do scrims because we were all back in Europe, and the ping was too high. So, it was a bit sad.

People were also a bit tired from all the tournaments this year. When you play in tournaments throughout, you don’t really get any off days. And so it was a combination of that. Also, I think we weren’t really ready. Certain things we did not know.

We were just not strong enough because we did not have time to play enough scrims, prepare, and play enough pubs. I think it really hurt us in the tournament.

I think there’s a world where we are prepared enough, are ready, and win this tournament. So it was unfortunate, but it is what it is, and you have to do better.

Q: While the entire team has been performing excellently, who, in your opinion, has been the star performer for Gaimin Gladiator this Dota 2 season?

Cy-: I wouldn’t be able to point at one because everybody has carried the weight when it mattered the most. I think it is a combination of everybody - we all pull each other up.

Everybody can sometimes have a bit of an off day, and again, everybody makes up for that. I think we are just a really strong team. I wouldn’t be able to, in good faith, point out anyone specific throughout the year.

Q: Patch 7.34’s larger map and new mechanics have, for some, rejuvenated the entire Dota 2 experience. What do you think about the changes?

Cy-: I think it’s good. I like changes. You could always argue that we don’t like changes because we go on with something. To be honest, I really like changes. That’s what keeps it fun for me - that there is new stuff happening, and now you must use your brain again to figure things out.

Maybe you play the map kind of the same way, but there will be heroes that are now good that weren’t before. And that might also change how you want to play. Also, the dynamics of the heroes - which hero is good against who now. I just like the whole minigame of figuring everything out.

Q: What do you feel is the most broken hero in the current Dota 2 meta?

Cy-: There are many good heroes right now - Gyro, Invoker, Brew, Sven, Warlock, and Vengeful Spirit. There are quite a lot of strong heroes right now.

Q: With DreamLeague being the final tournament before The International, will Shopify Rebellion be testing their strats out or save them for later?

Cy-: We are not a team to save strats. Whatever thing is good at the time, we will play it. If there is something else better after, we will figure it out. We will play our best Dota as well as we can.

Q: Apart from Gaimin, which team or players do you consider to be the strongest at the moment in Dota 2?

Cy-: I am not sure. It’s a new patch, and I haven’t seen all the teams play. I actually have no idea yet. We will find out in DreamLeague, I guess.

Q: Dota 2 The International is set to arrive in a month’s time. How have you guys been preparing for it? What is your expectation from the tournament?

Cy-: We haven’t prepared anything so far. We wanted to participate here as it will be a good warm-up. We play scrims a lot, but this is definitely a different experience.

It’s hard to play with the same kind of intensity. So far, we are looking pretty good. I am happy with how we are progressing. Still a lot to figure out, though, and so far, so good. I think there’s a lot of stuff for us to get ready for TI and be in good shape.

Q: Valve recently announced they were doing away with the Dota 2 Pro Circuit format. As a coach, do you reckon this is a move in the right direction?

Cy-: To me, it doesn’t really matter. It’s not something I have any power over, so I don’t waste my energy on this. I only use my energy on things that I can do something about. And my job is to make sure we will adapt to whatever the new system will be or how it will be structured. For me, I will focus on that.