"I want this so bad": WWE 2K23 fans react to bizarre action figure John Cena skin

WWE 2K23, the latest in the annual wrestling simulation series, features a bizarre action figure skin of its poster superstar, John Cena. The item was discovered when dataminers started picking apart the game's "MyFaction" mode, which lets gamers create their own custom roster of WWE superstars to go up against other players online. Reacting to this, one fan said:

"I want this so bad."

MyFaction in WWE 2K23, much like previous titles, features exclusive attires and skins for the playable superstars. These items can be unlocked as part of progression within the game mode. While most unlockable skins in MyFaction are usually variations of pre-existing costumes, nothing is as over-the-top or bizarre as the action figure skin for John Cena.

Fans of the series have taken to social media to express their excitement regarding the prospect of unlocking the item.

Fans react to bizarre, but fascinating action figure skin for John Cena found in WWE 2K23's MyFaction mode

The skin for John Cena looks basically identical to the official WWE figurine of the superstar from Mattel. The item features a plastic body, mechanical articulated joints, and the static expression that is seen on the real-life action figure.

While it is yet to be released as an official unlockable item for the MyFaction mode, fans are already very excited to get the rather uncanny (and somewhat bizarre) skin for themselves. In a few short clips uploaded by fans on Twitter, the item can be seen in action, which, despite its artificial appearance, looks really great.

Fans of WWE 2K23 seem to be quite thrilled to see the action figure skin for John Cena in action.

Some players are really impressed by the visual fidelity of the action figure skin and how realistic it looks, despite featuring articulated joints and its plastic-like appearance.

Jay @kxngshiesty @JoeMashups This just proves how much graphics they can actually put in the game @JoeMashups This just proves how much graphics they can actually put in the game

Bellamy Wayne @TheDark_ViKing @JoeMashups Ha, i hope modders use this idea to make a few Action figure Wrestlers for #WWE2K23 , thats a fun idea. @JoeMashups Ha, i hope modders use this idea to make a few Action figure Wrestlers for #WWE2K23, thats a fun idea.

ShaneMGD @ShaneMGD @JoeMashups LOL OMG YOOO THIS IS AMAZING 🤣🤣 @JoeMashups LOL OMG YOOO THIS IS AMAZING 🤣🤣

Marc Szafran @marcszafran @JoeMashups Whomever the character artist is that created this is f’ing brilliant! @JoeMashups Whomever the character artist is that created this is f’ing brilliant!

While there has been no official statement from 2K or developer Visual Concepts regarding the skin and whether it will be made available as an official item within the MyFaction mode of WWE 2K23, rumors suggest this item can arrive as an exclusive unlock with the game's post-launch updates.

WWE 2K23 is easily one of the best WWE titles released so far. While last year's entry, WWE 2K22, was already a great title in the wrestling simulation series, the latest entry basically one-ups everything its predecessors did and even adds its own spin to a few familiar game modes.

WWE 2K23 is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes