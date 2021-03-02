"I want to re-release PUBG Mobile in India, but it's not our problem": Krafton Chairman opens up on PUBG Mobile India release delay

Every battle royale enthusiast in India is most likely aware about the announcement of PUBG Mobile India, made by Krafton in November 2020. Indian fans were elated as a ray of hope emerged for the comeback of their favorite title. The game appears to be on track for its revival as the official website and teasers are released.

Months have passed since the first announcement, and no communication has been made on the release, leaving fans in a sour mood. Krafton's chairman recently opened up on the PUBG Mobile India release delay.

Krafton Chairman opens up about PUBG Mobile India's delay

GemWire reported that Chang Byung-Gyu, the Chairman of Krafton, expressed himself about the relaunch schedule of PUBG Mobile at a general meeting.

According to the post, an industry official said,

"Even if the distribution company changes, it is unlikely that the Indian government will allow re-launch as it is a game that is highly related to Tencent"

The chairman termed it as the problem of India. He was quoted

“In my heart, I want to re-release PUBG Mobile as soon as possible. But as it's not our (Krafton) problem, it's India's problem... ”

A recent blog post on Krafton's website read,

“We plan to continue investing in new lineups and new business expansions. It speeds up discovery and production of new IPs in addition to new works based on Battleground IP. The company is also planning to actively advance into new business areas such as the Indian market and deep learning.”

CEO Kim Chang-han was quoted,

“Krafton has been advocating a special game company that is not in Korea with the vision of creating a masterpiece of production from the time it was founded and with the goal of success in the global market. For a long time, I have been thinking about what to do first to reinforce my game production capabilities, and from this year on, I decided to focus on creating an environment where members and the company can grow together through active investments and challenges in talent.”

A Krafton official had earlier told E Today Korea,

“We are constantly communicating with the Indian government to re-launch the mobile back in India and we are working hard”

These reports indicate that Krafton is trying its level best for PUBG Mobile's relaunch in the country. India was also excluded from the pre-registration of the recently announced PUBG New State.

Note: The statements and other details used in the article have been translated from Korean. Hence, some particulars could get lost in translation.

