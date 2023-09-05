"I would've cried with that much money" - Fans shocked by xQc's reaction after casually winning $1.2 million during gambling stream

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix “xQc” is back with his Slots-related content after not engaging in online gambling for quite a few months (especially since Twitch de-platformed Stake). His latest stream included a similar segment where the streamer managed to bag a whopping $1.2 million during one of the slots games on Stake.com.

Surprisingly, however, the streamer was unmoved at the sight of the figure and only uttered the phrase “not bad.” Naturally, for many, this would be life-changing money. Seeing the Juicer’s nonchalant reaction, one user said:

“I would've cried with that much money”

Fans react as xQc casually bags $1.2 million in Slots (Image via Twitter)

xQc casually wins 1.2 million and remains unfazed

xQc is known to be one of the biggest gamba (gambling) streamers out there. Even though he had refrained from streaming Stake.com games on his Kick streams, lately, he has returned to gambling-related content.

During his latest stream on September 5, the streamer hopped on Stake.com. He went on to bag $1,184,300 in a slots game called “Double Rainbow.” However, his response to this substantial win was rather understated, as he merely remarked:

“F**k. Not bad. $1.2 mil.”

However, he did display a hint of excitement after one of his friends on the call congratulated him. In response, the streamer expressed:

“F**k! Boom! (Tapping his own head)”

It's reasonable to conclude that he remains relatively unfazed by such substantial winnings these days, particularly in light of his recent signing of a $100 million contract with Kick.

Even when sticking to gambling, he has achieved much larger victories. For instance, in June 2022, the streamer secured an astounding $2.47 million in winnings during a Twitch stream, setting a remarkable record. In August 2022, he came remarkably close to this figure once more, managing to amass a substantial $2.2 million in winnings.

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on Twitter/X, which garnered a multitude of comments from his fans and the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans shocked at the massive winning figure (Image via Twitter)

xQc will be back on the screens fairly soon as he is set to feature for the YouTube All-Stars XI in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023. The game is scheduled on September 9, which means that the streamer is likely to fly out to the UK any day now.