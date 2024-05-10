"If you can't handle it, then just watch someone else" - Valkyrae says GTA 5 RP viewers are "cowardly and demanding"

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared her thoughts on GTA 5 RP viewers. During a livestream on May 9, 2024, Valkyrae addressed concerns from viewers about her GTA 5 RP character, Ray Mond, "leaking" information. The content creator advised her audience if they couldn't "handle" the situation, they could watch other streamers.

She said:

"I know some people are worried. Some people in the chat were worried about me having Ray Mond leak some stuff. I like the spice. I feel like, at this point, if you can't handle it, then just, like, watch someone else. I think... with more information other people have, the more things can happen. You know what I mean? Like, let her (Ray Mond) make mistakes for the 500th billionth time. Let her make mistakes. But nothing has happened. Like, nothing bad has happened!"

After explaining what her in-game character was about to "leak," the 100 Thieves co-owner commented on GTA 5 RP viewers, claiming that they are "demanding" of a character's "perfection."

The YouTube streamer elaborated:

"I just don't understand why GTA viewers are so cowardly and so demanding of a character's perfection. It would be so boring to watch someone just literally do nothing but be perfect and grind grime all day. Like, I don't get it. I don't understand that."

Valkyrae added:

"Is that what you want? It's literally, like, two people in chat be like... I just don't get it! Go watch a grinder. I don't know what to tell you."

Valkyrae claims Sykkuno is "getting a little burnt out" playing GTA 5 RP

During the same broadcast, Valkyrae discussed her friend and fellow streamer Thomas "Sykkuno's" experience streaming GTA 5 RP. According to her, the Las Vegas native was "getting a little burnt out."

She said:

"I am excited that Yuno (Sykkuno's character) wants to move in because I do... I feel like he's getting a little burnt out on GTA. So, I feel like this will be a good way to keep things spicy for Sykkuno. Keep it more interesting."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the things Sykkuno found satisfying while playing on the NoPixel 4.0 server, stating:

"I know he found a lot of satisfaction in buying his car. And then, also the hack for the bank - he completed it as well. But I was watching his stream earlier and he was, like, reminiscing on older times. Like, how thrilling it was before."

Valkyrae is among the most popular content creators on YouTube and has been exclusively livestreaming on the platform since 2020. She currently has over four million subscribers on her channel.