"Is she f**king stupid?" - Fans react as a clip of ExtraEmily dangerously crossing busy road while streaming goes viral

Emily “ExtraEmily” often does things on her stream that make her seem oblivious to her fans, but this most recent IRL stream took things a bit too far. While biking around and streaming simultaneously, the Twitch streamer and OTK member wound up biking, not simply into traffic but against the flow of traffic.

As the clip went viral, many netizens had opinions on it, from finding it incredibly dangerous to foolish. Some assumed a ban would be on the way, as her actions are likely illegal in many places:

“Genuinely asking; is she f**king stupid?”

Netizens were baffled by the streamer's actions in this recent stream (Image via Reddit)

ExtraEmily biked into open traffic while streaming in a recent viral clip

(Clip begins at 5:00:31)

ExtraEmily was getting ready to cross the road when the viral clip began. While that doesn’t sound problematic, she was not at a crosswalk. Furthermore, she didn’t wait for the flow of traffic to stop and walked/rode slowly into the center of the road, where tracks were coming and turning.

Although the traffic seemed to be moving slowly, she still rode across the street. It wasn't until she reached the other side that she exited the flow of traffic. This behavior appeared highly dangerous and likely violated traffic laws in her area.

Many on the internet feel that this deserves a ban for endangering herself and others, nor would it be her first ban for streaming while in motion. What made this so reckless was bicycling into oncoming traffic, which is dangerous - but also while streaming. What makes it worse is that she reportedly held her phone the whole time.

Some were more worried about the potential for accidents the streamer could cause in this situation. She rode slowly through the center of traffic, which could easily cause someone to swerve to avoid her. It wasn’t a choice that netizens were impressed with.

Her actions were incredibly dangerous; fortunately, nobody was harmed by her biking through the middle of traffic. Most places recommend biking with the flow of traffic and at least waiting for a crosswalk to get from one side to the other safely, but ExtraEmily did neither of these in her recent stream clip.

Currently, the streamer has not been banned on Twitch, but that’s up to the website moderators. ExtraEmily has courted controversy in several ways, such as her recent stream where she discussed her document of men she’d slept with in the past.