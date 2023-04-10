Is FIFA Mobile down? Servers to be taken down at 2 am UTC

FIFA Mobile servers will be taken offline on April 11 to prepare for an upcoming update. Developers EA Sports has confirmed this through their official Twitter handle, informing players and fans in advance. The news includes details about when the maintenance will begin and what the community should expect.

This is part of the routine maintenance that EA Sports conducts occasionally and is generally done when there’s a major bug in the game or new content is being introduced. Reportedly, the upcoming server downtime has more to do with the latter. FIFA Mobile has already witnessed the addition of some amazing content, including Future Stars, TOTY, and more.

While players can continue to enjoy them at their leisure, their gaming sessions will soon be disrupted on the above-mentioned date. Furthermore, EA Sports has provided an exact time for the maintenance period as well.

The latest FIFA Mobile maintenance comes after the launch of Future Stars

In recent times, there have been plenty of interesting events in FIFA Mobile, with the UCL promo being the latest one. While EA Sports hasn’t informed the community about all of the upcoming content, the next maintenance will be the first step.

During this time you may not be able to log in for several hours. Keep an eye on this thread for further information. 🛠️ FIFA Mobile will go into maintenance starting on April 11th at 02:00 UTC to prepare for an upcoming update.During this time you may not be able to log in for several hours. Keep an eye on this thread for further information. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🛠️ FIFA Mobile will go into maintenance starting on April 11th at 02:00 UTC to prepare for an upcoming update.During this time you may not be able to log in for several hours. Keep an eye on this thread for further information. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It will commence tomorrow (April 11) at 2:00 am UTC. Players in the United States will have to conclude their gaming sessions by 4:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on April 10. Indian players won't be able to access FIFA Mobile starting at 7:30 am IST.

As of now, EA Sports hasn’t officially confirmed when the maintenance will end. Some of them have taken six/seven hours in the past. As such, the developers have stated “several hours” as the potential duration of the next server downtime. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter handle to get all the updated information.

Once the maintenance begins, all game modes will be affected. Players won't be able to move beyond the login screen as the online game depends on server connectivity. This is a major difference when it comes to maintenance in FIFA 23, where offline options like Career Mode remain accessible.

EA Sports could potentially add relevant information about the upcoming content and events arriving in the game. This could include the hyped TOTS promo, featuring some of the best footballers from the current season. The same thread announcing the server downtime is likely to get more updates in regards to what comes next for players.

