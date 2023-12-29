"Is he just sniping people?" - Ice Poseidon meets Dr. Phil during Kick livestream, fans left stunned

Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" met a celebrity during his recent IRL broadcast. For context, the content creator was in Saint Barthelemy, also known as St. Barts, where he planned to celebrate the New Year. While strolling around the harbor where numerous yachts were docked, Ice Poseidon met with American talk show host Dr. Phil.

The Florida native said:

"F**king Gary, Sam, (and) f**king Carl, they're all going to be like, 'What the f**k?' Like, they're not - bro, they're over here, trying to make anything happen. I just walk around and s**t happens. Like, it's just so easy, dude! It's just too f**king easy! (The Kick streamer notices Dr. Phil) Hey, Dr. Phil! How are you? Sorry, I'm... I was just walking through. Big fan. All right! Dr. Phil, by the way!"

The 73-year-old celebrity's response was:

"How are you doing?"

The streamer's unexpected interaction with Dr. Phil was shared on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). One Redditor on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit wondered if Paul was trying to meet high-profile individuals on purpose. They added:

"Is he just sniping people? Or is (he) just in a high traffic for rich/famous people?"

Redditor u/-zzzxv responded by saying that the Kick streamer meeting celebrities was "coincidental":

"It's a coincidence they are traveling the Caribbean and they are on an island where a lot of rich, rich people spend holidays."

"How did this meet-up even happen?" - Netizens left stunned at Ice Poseidon meeting Dr. Phil during the Saint Barthelemy livestream

Redditors discuss the Kick streamer meeting Dr. Phil during a recent broadcast (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

X user @DramaAlert shared Ice Poseidon's unexpected encounter with Dr. Phil earlier today:

With numerous netizens chiming in on the clip, user @JarretNoDegree joked that the content creator was "stream sniping" celebrities:

X user @JarretNoDegree joked that the Kick streamer was "stream sniping" celebrities (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One fan wondered if Paul is a "celebrity magnet":

X user @TaraThebarbie wondered if the streamer is a "celeb magnet" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @Docktus_ commented:

"How did this meet-up even happen?

X user @Docktus_'s comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, according to Redditor u/RelaxingSky, Ice Poseidon also met Mike Tyson and Matthew McConaughey:

Redditor u/RelaxingSky stated the streamer met multiple celebrities (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

Ice Poseidon is a 29-year-old personality who livestreams on Kick and YouTube. He is considered by many to be a contentious figure, having been arrested in Thailand for performing explicit dance. Paul is currently indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned platform, Twitch.