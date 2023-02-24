With the sport of football boasting one of the biggest fan communities within the world of streaming, a slew of streamers, including the likes of Darren "IShowSpeed" and Edwin "Castro1021" provided their reactions to the dramatic UEFA Europa League tie between the two European powerhouses of Manchester United and Barcelona.

For those who missed the match, the Red Devils went on to claim victory with a 4-3 aggregate win against the Catalan Giants to secure a slot in the final 16 of the competition.

Football is quickly becoming a mainstream topic within the streaming community, with numerous FIFA streamers receiving high viewership counts and other non-English speaking streamers, such as Ibai and Casimito, engaging in football-related content online.

Manchester United trounce Barcelona - Here's how streamers reacted

Considering that both Manchester United and Barcelona have a combined fan base of over a billion people across the globe, the highly anticipated match was watched by numerous fans worldwide as the Premier League team went on to claim victory.

To start off, Ohio-born YouTube streamer IShowSpeed was amongst the first and biggest creators to give their take on yesterday's match. Those familiar with the streamer will know that he's not a big fan of Barcelona and due to his unwavering support for Cristiano Ronaldo, Darren was most likely rooting for Manchester United.

In fact, he was rather candid with his assessment of the match and wrote:

"Barcelona sh*t"

IShowSpeed was unimpressed by Barcelona yesterday (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, he was impressed by Alejandro Garnacho, the young Argentinian winger. IShowSpeed praised the youngster by stating:

"plz start garnacho he’s so good"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui plz start garnacho he’s so good plz start garnacho he’s so good

American Twitch streamer Castro1021, widely regarded as the most followed FIFA streamer, also reacted to this news. In fact, he was physically present at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium as the match unfolded. Right before the start of the game, Castro posted:

"Wearing all black for Barcelona’s funeral."

Castro1021 @Castro1021 Wearing all black for Barcelona’s funeral. Wearing all black for Barcelona’s funeral. https://t.co/s4XiLCcLmV

After the victory, Castro1021, who's known to be a big Manchester United fan, took to his Twitter account to post a picture of himself and his partner Pita celebrating the win:

"GET THE F**K INNNNNNNNNN!!!!"

Castro1021 enjoyed Manchester United's victory (Image via Twitter)

Naturally, several UK-born streamers were more inclined towards seeing Manchester United win the tie against the Spanish giants. Danny Aarons, one of the biggest FIFA streamers, aptly stated:

"We're all United tonight aren't we?"

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT We're all United tonight aren't we? We're all United tonight aren't we? 🔴👹

Jack "Pieface23," another FIFA streamer, said:

"Go on Pastor Fred lad"

Jack 'Pie' McDermott @the_pieface Go on Pastor Fred lad Go on Pastor Fred lad

Popular YouTuber and football streamer Mark Goldbridge provided his reaction as well. Shortly after the victory, the United Stand member said:

"This team is perseverance and that's reflective of the manager"

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



is full of praise for this team and the mentality that Erik ten Hag has instilled into them, after a massive statement win over Barcelona!



What are your thoughts on the game? “THIS TEAM = PERSEVERANCE!” @markgoldbridge is full of praise for this team and the mentality that Erik ten Hag has instilled into them, after a massive statement win over Barcelona!What are your thoughts on the game? “THIS TEAM = PERSEVERANCE!” 💪@markgoldbridge is full of praise for this team and the mentality that Erik ten Hag has instilled into them, after a massive statement win over Barcelona!What are your thoughts on the game? 👇 https://t.co/Rj8yPVbPVh

For those wondering, Manchester United will now advance to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League. The draw for the next round of fixtures will take place later today (February 24, 2023).

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes