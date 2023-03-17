IShowSpeed FaceTime-s Indian rapper Emiway Bantai, barks at the latter for supporting Messi

In an unexpected turn of events, popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Indian rapper Bilal Shaikh, famously known as Emiway Bantai, came together in a FaceTime conversation. It began on a positive note, with the two discussing the possibility of collaborating on a song.

Emiway, who rose to fame through his hit singles like Machayenge and Samajh Mein Aya Kya?, shared that he had first heard about IShowSpeed through his younger brother, who had shown him the YouTuber's song about the World Cup.

However, the conversation took a turn when Emiway revealed his support for Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and the YouTuber began barking at him.

Will IShowSpeed and Emiway Bantai collab? Duo interact on FaceTime, delighting fans

IShowSpeed has been expanding his horizon and immersing himself in Indian pop culture over the past few months. He has already reacted to songs featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well as the recent Oscar-winning track Nattu Nattu.

During his Facetime conversation with Indian rapper Emiway Bantai, the Ohio-born YouTuber was inquisitive about Emiway's origins and music style. He was also eager to collaborate on a song, a proposal that the rapper was open to. Here's what the YouTuber said:

"Hold up wait, we got to do something bro when I go to India."

Emiway responded by saying:

"My younger brother showed me your track - the one you made for World Cup. That sounded cool."

(Timestamp: 01:04:58)

IShowSpeed further proposed:

"When I go to India bro we gotta cook something up, you feel me?"

Emiway was clearly open to the idea:

"Yeah, yeah, I like your energy man, you got good energy bro, cheers for sure. We should do something high energy. If you have something, sure you sent me."

During their conversation, Darren asked Emiway Bantai to pick between Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the obvious differences. This strange request left Emiway momentarily surprised, but he eventually picked Kohli as his favorite.

However, Emiway then showed Darren a Messi-bobblehead figure, which immediately angered the YouTuber. IShowSpeed, known for his animated reactions, began barking, and the call was cut short prematurely.

What the internet said about the clip

Their brief conversation piqued the interest of many who shared their thoughts. Here are some of the top comments under the clip on YouTube:

Fans react to the duo's conversation. (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

