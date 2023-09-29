"It’s all a big preparation for TI": TORONTOTOKYO talks about BetBoom's fortunes, role change, current Dota 2 patch, and more

TORONTOTOKYO is one of the most popular Dota 2 midlaners in recent times, having won the Aegis of Champions at The International 2022 with Team Spirit. Having parted with the latter, the Russian player went on to join BetBoom but in the role of pos 5 Support. With such changes comes a lot of expectations, and fans will be eager to see how he fares in the upcoming Dota 2 TI.

TORONTOTOKYO talked to Sportskeeda before DreamLeague Season 21, discussing his role change, BetBoom's form, the current Dota 2 Support meta, and more.

BetBoom's TORONTOTOKYO talks about changing roles, the current Dota 2 patch, and the future

Q: The shift from a position 2 midlaner to position 5 Hard Support is significant. What is the reason behind this change?

TORONTOTOKYO: The reason was I believed in this team that we were going to be a top-level team. If I were not sure that we would be in the favorites of the upcoming TI, I wouldn’t have changed. Also, there are not too many really good enough pos 5 players in the world right now.

Q: Having made this change successfully, what was the hardest part of adapting to life as a Hard Support?

TORONTOTOKYO: I would not say it was something hard. It’s all about new things you are doing in life. You just need to, try to learn something new, etc.

Q: Do you think your successful time as an aggressive midlaner helps or informs you in any way when you play as Support?

TORONTOTOKYO: Yeah, of course, it’s about game understanding as a player. It all helps me. I think if I understand more about other positions, it would be useful to me, too. It all helps in the game understanding and game feeling.

Q: BetBoom had a mixed bag of results in the current Dota 2 season, with the recent loss coming at BetBoom Dacha. What do you think went wrong?

TORONTOTOKYO: I would not say we had a bad season. It was more unlucky, I would say.

We were top two in a DreamLeague season. We were good at Riyadh but could have been better. We were good at Bali Major also. We got sick at Lima, couldn’t play, and had a stand-in at Berlin Major. I would even say it is a good season for us.

At BetBoom Dacha, we came from the holidays. We just started to get better and understand the patch more. We did not know that we get three points from wins. Maybe if we knew, we would have tried hard. I think this tournament is more like preparing for the other tournaments.

Q: What’s your opinion on 7.34 and the revamped larger Dota 2 map?

TORONTOTOKYO: I like it because it’s more space for Supports. Right now, you see Supports are making more in games because they have more gold and more level networth. They have more space. I think all of this is because of a larger map. As a Support player, I really enjoy it.

Q: Have the recent Dota 2 buffs and nerfs affected your hero pool and packs?

TORONTOTOKYO: Well, of course, as a professional player, it's all about playing on the strongest heroes. When you see some heroes get really strong, you have to play it to compete with other teams.

I don’t have a really big hero pool like other pos 5 players. I love Dota, and for me, playing pubs and trying new heroes is fun. I am enjoying the new heroes.

Q: With Dota 2 TI right around the corner, how has the team’s preparation been coming along?

TORONTOTOKYO: We are playing pubs, scrims, and DreamLeague. It’s all a big preparation for TI.

Q: Does the arrival of Dota 2 TI bring back memories of your time with Spirit?

TORONTOTOKYO: I would not say the memories come back. Every tournament is a new chapter in your life. Of course, for me, I always want to win [against] Spirit.

But it doesn’t matter because I want to win [against] any other team. Because I love winning and hate losing. Also, I am really good friends with Spirit.