"It's his content, he owns this content" - Destiny defends Adin Ross amidst the latter's DMCA controversy with HasanAbi

During a livestream on May 2, 2023, Steven "Destiny" shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving Hasan "HasanAbi" and Adin Ross. For context, Ross issued a DMCA strike against Hasan's YouTube channel, which the latter claimed was on false grounds.

Destiny reacted to Hasan's recently uploaded video titled, "Do Not F**k With Me Adin Ross," in which he suggested that he should be the one to file a content claim against the Florida native because he spent the majority of the time debating Andrew Tate.

After hearing this, Steven chose to defend Adin Ross because the content was live-streamed on his channel, and he owned it:

"It's his content, he owns this content. It doesn't matter if you were doing everything. He could've literally been doing nothing! He could've not been on the screen. It could've been literally the whole video of you the entire time. But if it's on his stream, he owns the content."

Destiny claims HasanAbi's argument is "not right" amidst the latter's DMCA feud with Adin Ross

Destiny reacted to HasanAbi's video at the three-hour mark of his YouTube livestream. In it, the latter voiced his frustration at Adin Ross copyright striking one of his videos in which he debated Andrew Tate:

"The entire content of this video is me debating Andrew Tate. If anything, I should be able to f**king content claim Adin Ross! For trying to f**king post this as his own content, because all he did was sit there like a f**king dumba**. I'm literally in the middle of the f**king video! Are you out of your f**king mind, dude?! And his dumba** f**king fanbase turned around. This has 1.5 million views on my YouTube channel."

The Nebraska native claimed that HasanAbi's argument was "not right" since Adin Ross owned the content:

"Oh... that's not right. It doesn't matter who's doing what. If you ripped the whole video verbatim, off of Adin Ross' stream, it doesn't matter if you were the star the whole time."

Timestamp: 03:27:15

According to some viewers, HasanAbi also livestreamed the debate with Andrew Tate on his channel. Destiny responded:

"'Didn't Hasan stream it also?' Did Hasan upload his stream or did Hasan upload this (Adin Ross') stream? It doesn't matter if it was on his stream or on his call. I don't know why you guys keep saying that. It doesn't matter! The question is, did he upload Adin Ross? Because if he uploaded Adin Ross' stream, then technically Adin Ross has copyright to it."

Fans react to the streamer's take

